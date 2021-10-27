KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board has postponed the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6. The decision was made because of COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony has been postponed until Saturday, March 26, 2022.
In addition, an inductee recognition is planned for Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Dobyns-Bennett home baseball game.
The Class of 2021 is made up of Kermit R. Addington Jr., Class of 1951; Colonel Jerry Duncan, Class of 1969, Bob Hill, Class of 1984; Dr. Bruce Moss, Class of 1971; J. Douglas Overbey, Class of 1972; and Johnnie Mae Swaggerty, Class of 1977.