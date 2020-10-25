KINGSPORT — The novel coronavirus may have delayed recognizing graduates of Kingsport’s high school, as originally set for earlier this month, but the events have been reset for March.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will recognize the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees at the D-B baseball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The induction ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center — Cattails Ballroom.
The recognition and ceremony originally scheduled for October 2020, were postponed until the Spring of 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
The Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is: Wally Bridwell, Class of 1960; Darwin Bond, Class of 1970; John Campbell, Class of 1967; Graham Clark, Class of 1973; Theodore A. Fritz, Class of 1957; and D. Lynn Johnson, Class of 1958
The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited.
Tickets are $50 cash or check (in advance) or $55 online; lunch is provided. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Chris Jenkins, D-B Alumni Association president at (423) 677-8100 or Hope Parnell, D-B Alumni Association secretary at (423) 384-2509. If you have already purchased a ticket for the ceremony, there is no need to purchase another for the March 20, 2021, date since it will carry forward.
Tickets can also be purchased online. The reservation deadline is March 1, 2021.
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009, and information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com — Alumni, Alumni Association.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association seeks to unite DBHS alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support D-B and to keep its thousands of graduates engaged in those activities.