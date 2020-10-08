KINGSPORT —The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board has postponed the D-B Alumni Hall of Fame football game recognition and ceremony previously scheduled for Friday, Oct.16 and Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The decision was made because of COVID-19 concerns. The recognition and ceremony is to be held in the spring of 2021, but a date has not yet been selected.
The class is Wally Bridwell, Class of 1960; Darwin Bond, Class of 1970; John Campbell, Class of 1967; Graham Clark, Class of 1973; Theodore A. Fritz, Class of 1957; and D. Lynn Johnson, Class of 1958
For more information, go online to D-B Alumni Association & Reunions on dbhs.k12k.com.