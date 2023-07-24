KINGSPORT — Underwater robotics teams from Southwest Virginia Community College and Dobyns-Bennett High School came back with wins from the world competition in Colorado last month.
They finished third and 13th, respectively, in their divisions.
And in an economic impact win for Kingsport and the region, next year the international competition is coming back to Kingsport, marking the second time it will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center since 2019. The estimated economic impact that year was more than $2 million.
The underwater robotics competition is the MATE ROV (Marine Advanced Technology Education Remotely Operated Vehicles) Competition. More information on the program can be found at materovcompetition.org.
“We are excited about the opportunity to host the MATE World Championships again, returning to Kingsport June 19–22, 2024,” said Chelsea Ketron, director of marketing for Visit Kingsport, part of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. “This underwater robotics competition brings 800 competitors, plus spectators and staff, to Kingsport from all over the world (with) 18 different countries represented.”
Ketron said the MATE staff “were so impressed with our aquatic center and MeadowView Marriott (Conference Resort and) Convention Center, Kingsport became the model for future event destinations.
“For 2019, based off 1,500 people for five days, the estimated economic impact was just over $2.3 million. We were able to track 1,100 room nights at our area hotels,” Ketron said.
The 2023 event host was Saint Vrain Valley School District in Longmont, Colorado.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TEAM
The Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) Robotics team from Cedar Bluff in Tazewell County ranked third in the Pioneer Division, taking home a trophy, a $200 Visa gift card from the Schmidt Ocean Institute and Blue Robotics store credit.
SWCC in the Pioneer Division also won the Engineering Presentation Award, getting a trophy, a $100 gift card sponsored by Schmidt and a one-year subscription to SERVO Magazine.
And for winning the Marketing Display Award, the team took home a trophy, a $100 gift card and SERVO subscription, as well as having its winning poster published in the Journal of Ocean Technology published by the Marine Institute of Memorial University.
SWCC instructor Joe Godsey coached the team.
DOBYNS-BENNETT TEAM
“The ROV Competition World Championships 2023 are in the books. I could not be prouder of these amazing students,” said Amanda Blackburn, a D-B teacher and coach of the Kingsport Technologies, or K Tech, team in the World MATE ROV Competition.
Team members who went to Colorado were Breanna Hill, Natalie Nottingham, Eesha Kothari, Abigail Rowland, Zackary Newman, Samuel Deaton, Lyle Musesengwa, Aiden McNabb, Jakob Price, Charles Deng and Jackson Osterhaus and Caroline Harbin.
“They are returning home with a fully functional ROV. They had no tech issues the whole competition. And if you know MATE, you know that is a huge deal. They have made friends from 63 teams that represent 12 countries and 18 states,” she said. “They have made so many connections, and one company is actively trying to hire some of this amazing crew. Proud teacher is an understatement. The students did very well placing 13th in the Ranger Division.”
The sixth time for the D-B team proved to be the one that broke through a super regional competition held recently in Johnson City, where a second-place finish in Pioneer meant K Tech could go to Colorado.