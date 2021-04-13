KINGSPORT — Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull had $15,000 on hand for his reelection campaign as of March 31, according to a legally required financial disclosure statement he submitted on April 1.
As of Tuesday evening, the public has no way of knowing how much, if any, campaign money his two challengers have raised or spent since the campaign began. The Sullivan County Election Commission had not received financial disclosure statements from Michael Lathrop or Brian Wolliver. The deadline for filing the disclosures was Monday at 11:59 p.m.
State law requires all candidates for the office of mayor to appoint a political treasurer and file campaign finance disclosures. Board of Education and alderman candidates are required to file only if they exceed $1,000 in contributions or expenditures.
Anonymous contributions are prohibited, and cash contributions are limited to $50 per contributor.
Four of nine candidates for alderman seats on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman had not filed disclosures, Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said, while three of six candidates for Kingsport Board of Education had not filed the statements.
Mayor
Shull reported a starting balance of $1,460, receipts of $14,355, and $816 in spending for the period Jan. 16-March 31.
Unitemized contributions ($100 or less per source) totaled $2,955 for the period, while itemized ($100 or more per source) totaled $11,400.
Contributors included: David Garrahan ($1,600); Erika Garrahan ($1,600); Dennis Phillips ($500); Gary Andes ($500); Stewart Taylor ($1,600); Sheila Taylor ($1,600); Jerry Florence ($500); Danny Karst ($250); Carla Karst ($250); John King ($1,250); Myra King ($1,250); and William Sumner ($500).
Alderman
Sara E. Buchanan reported $2,400 total receipts for the period Jan. 1-March 31, and $1,644 in spending. Buchanan’s total receipts are entirely self-funded: a $500 contribution to her own campaign and $1,900 listed as loans to the campaign from Buchanan.
Joe Carr reported a balance on hand of $190, receipts of 1 cent; and $35 in spending for the period of July 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021 (the disclosure is time-stamped as received by the Election Commission on Feb. 12).
Betsy Cooper reported $2,100 total receipts and $1,810 in spending for the period Feb. 1-April 8. Unitemized contributions totaled $120 for the period, itemized contributions totaled $980, and Cooper loaned her campaign $1,000.
Contributors included: Shull ($50); Anne Kilgore ($50); John Hale ($50); Mark Addington ($50); William Dudney ($200); Wayne Culbertson ($100); Jim Welch ($100); CeeGee McCord ($50); Andrea Pierce ($30); Randy Montgomery ($50); Tim Taylor ($200); and David Atkinson ($50).
Bob Harshbarger reported $8,265 total receipts and $3,069 in spending for the period Feb. 17-March 31. Harshbarger loaned his campaign $2,500. Unitemized contributions totaled $115, and itemized contributions totaled $5,650.
Contributors included: Elizabeth Ingram ($500); Zax Rutherford (staffer, U.S. House of Representatives) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., ($500); William Little (political operative) of Cypress, Texas ($500); Sam Kelley (owner, TCD INC) of Lucedale, Mississippi, ($500); W. Jan Kazmier (physician) of Johnson City ($100); Timothy Witt, ($250); Don LaFerney ($1,000); Jerry Smith ($500); Sarah Wycio ($500); Gerald Smith, of Blountville ($500); Richard Tate ($250); Sandra Bateman ($200); Phil Richards ($100); and Phillip Marshall ($250).
Paul Montgomery reported $2,432 in total receipts and $1,402 in spending for the period ending Mar. 31, and he indicated he loaned his campaign $1,402. His disclosure was considered incomplete as it did not itemize contributions or spending.
Board of Education
Denny Darnell reported $4,700 total receipts and $2,489 in spending for the period Jan. 1-March 31. Darnell loaned his campaign $3,000. Unitemized contributions totaled $500, and itemized contributions totaled $1,200.
Contributors included: Jean Darnell ($1,000); and Ron Matthews, State Farm Insurance agent ($200).
Brandon Fletcher reported $2,040 total receipts and $1,628 in spending for the period Feb. 14-March 31. Unitemized contributions totaled $940, and itemized contributions totaled $1,100.
Contributors included: Nate Davis ($750); Steve Sharp ($150); and Dario Petrovic ($200).
Melissa B. Woods reported $5,620 total receipts and $2,744 in spending for the period Feb. 26-March 31. Woods loaned her campaign $2,500. Unitemized contributions totaled $2,020, and itemized contributions totaled $1,100.
Contributors included: Astrid LaHair ($200); Louise Dickson, of Blountville ($250); Ron Matthews Insurance ($200); David Sensabaugh ($200); and Juan Clark, of Rogersville ($250).
With exception to the mayoral candidates, the law does not require candidates for alderman or school board to file anything until they exceed $1,000, and doing so prior to meeting the legal threshold is a voluntary filing.
“Each candidate required by law to file a disclosure will be contacted by phone, email, and certified mail to inform them that they have missed filing their disclosure and pursuant to law will have the opportunity to file the report within the time specified by law prior to the assessment of civil penalties being assessed,” Booher said Tuesday afternoon.
Booher provided this list:
• Michael Lathrop: Mayor candidate required to file, will be contacted. Filed treasurer appointment but not disclosure.
• Brian Woliver: Mayor candidate required to file, will be contacted. Filed treasurer appointment but not disclosure.
• Wesley Combs: alderman candidate; appointed a treasurer; has not filed a disclosure. No indication he has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
• Collette George: alderman candidate; has not filed current disclosure. Will be contacted.
• Jason Scott Moore: alderman candidate; has not filed a treasurer or disclosure. No indication that he has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
• Gerald Sensabaugh: alderman candidate; has not filed a treasurer or disclosure. No indication that he has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
• Tyler Brooks: BOE candidate; has not filed a treasurer or disclosure. No indication that he has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
• M. Eric Hyche: BOE candidate; has not filed a treasurer or disclosure. No indication that he has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
• Jamie Jenkins: BOE candidate; filed treasurer but not a disclosure. No indication that she has exceeded the $1,000 threshold.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote, if you are not already registered and will be eligible to vote in the city’s upcoming election.
Early voting begins April 28 and continues through May 13 (polls are closed on Sundays).
Election Day is set for May 18.