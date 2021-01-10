Students impacted by COVID-19 now have until Dec. 30, 2021, to apply for Re-Employing Virginians (REV) tuition assistance to attend Mountain Empire Community College.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the original Dec. 14, 2020, deadline to appropriate $30 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars as part of the new REV initiative.
The program provides scholarships for eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college in five essential industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education.
MECC will receive more than $782,000 to assist residents of Lee, Wise, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton who are interested or are currently enrolled in high demand fields and have been impacted by COVID-19.
MECC students, as well as those considering enrollment, who are unemployed and underemployed, are eligible for a training voucher to pay for the cost of enrolling in a high-demand workforce education program.
To receive a voucher, individuals must self-certify that (1) they are a Virginia resident, (2) received unemployment benefits on or after Aug. 1, 2020, or that they are working in a part-time job with an hourly wage under $15 after losing a full-time job due to COVID-19, and (3) enroll in an eligible program before Dec. 30, 2021.
Students and interested individuals who want more information related to eligible career paths and financial assistance are encouraged to visit the website at www.mecc.edu/rev.
Those enrolling at MECC and choosing short-term workforce training would receive up to $1,500 applied to their student account. Those choosing to pursue a career studies certificate or an associate degree would receive up to $1,500 as a part-time student or up to $3,000 as a full-time student, which would cover the full cost of tuition for one year.
For details, visit www.mecc.edu/rev or call MECC’s Office of Enrollment Services at (276) 523-2400.