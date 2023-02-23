KINGSPORT — After three decades and counting, a local adult education program will launch its latest classes in mid-March.
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), celebrating its 30th anniversary, will offer its spring classes from March 14 to April 21.
The classes focus on a variety of subjects from science, local history and government to world travel and healthy living.
This six-week series of non-credit courses, presented in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, is open to anyone. There are no homework assignments, grades or tests, according to a news release from ETSU.
When are classes held?
Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in Room 130 of the Kingsport Center for Higher Education (KCHE), 300 W. Market St.
What is the cost?
The cost to participate is $25 when registration begins Feb. 20 but will increase to $30 March 7. The payment covers most KACL spring courses, although some events, such as field trips and special series, require additional fees.
However, for first-time KACL class takers, a single regular class is free of charge.
Spring Classes
Some highlights of the spring series include The Dead Sea Scrolls Research, led by Travis Williams, a professor of religion at Tusculum University; Scottish/Scots-Irish Influences Upon Appalachia by Ted Olson, associate professor of Appalachian Studies at ETSU; The Dark Ages: The European Tipping Point by Lisa Rolen, who grew up in the shadows of ancient Rome; Parallels and Divergences: The Lives and Literature of Truman Capote and Harper Lee by frequent KACL speaker Fred Sauceman; Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy by Carl Silverstein, executive director of the organization; and King’s Port: Gateway to Tennessee by Tom Lee, associate professor of history at ETSU.
The spring offerings also include a field trip to the Unicoi County Heritage Museum and a special series called Great Decisions, which deals with current topics of international interest.
Those in the latter category include Iran at the Crossroads, China and the United States, Global Famine, Climate Migration, Energy Geopolitics, and Economic Warfare.
This series, co-sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will take place 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Participants are invited to enjoy coffee and cake on the first day of class, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, as KACL celebrates its 30th year.
KACL was established in 1993 with ETSU at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of educational background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.
For more information
To pay the membership fee and register or for more information, including a full list of spring 2023 classes, call (423) 354-5200 or go online to kingsportlearning.org.
Disability accommodations
For disability accommodations, call ETSU at Kingsport at (423) 354-5200.
Free class
The one free class is offered to anyone who has never attended KACL in the past, according to a news release. However, registration is still required; phone the ETSU at Kingsport Downtown office at 423-354-5200 to register.
Registration
Registration begins by returning the Application for Membership along with a check made payable to KACL, ETSU at Kingsport Downtown.