Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning logo
KINGSPORT ALLIANCE FOR CONTINUED LEARNING

KINGSPORT — After three decades and counting, a local adult education program will launch its latest classes in mid-March.

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), celebrating its 30th anniversary, will offer its spring classes from March 14 to April 21.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.