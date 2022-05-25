NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Board of Regents Wednesday appointed the next presidents of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and Cleveland State Community College, as well as the system’s next vice chancellor of business and finance.
All will succeed officials who are retiring this summer. In a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, the board appointed:
• Dr. David J. Hicks as next president of TCAT Elizabethton. He will succeed President Dean Blevins, who is retiring after 13 years of leading the college and 35 years in career and technical education including time heading career technical education in Kingsport City Schools. Hicks has been superintendent of Bremen City Schools in Bremen, Ga., since 2010 and was previously superintendent of Hart County Schools in Georgia from 2007 to 2010.
• Alisha Fox as TBR Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance. She will succeed Danny Gibbs, who is retiring after five years as the system’s chief financial officer and 39 years of service to the state and the College System of Tennessee. She has been vice president of finance and chief operations officer at Cleveland State Community College since 2018. She earlier served as the college’s interim vice president and assistant vice president of finance and operations, director of fiscal services, and director of purchasing and contracts.
• Dr. Ty A. Stone as next president of Cleveland State. She will succeed Dr. Bill Seymour, who is retiring after leading the college for 8½ years and more than 43 years in higher education. Dr. Stone has been president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., since 2017 and previously served in the leadership of Sinclair Community College in Dayton Ohio, from 2010 to 2017, including vice president for strategic initiatives and vice president for business operations.
All three were recommended to the Board by TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings, following months-long searches led by search advisory committees which selected and announced multiple finalists for each position.