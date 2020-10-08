INDIANAPOLIS — The nonprofit Music for All has elected a new member to its board of directors: retired Eastman Chemical Co. official David A. Golden of Kingsport.
Golden recently retired from Eastman, where he served since 1995 as senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary. He also has experience in law, having worked at the international law firm of Hunton & Williams prior to joining Eastman.
Golden received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and juris doctorate from Brigham Young University, where he graduated magna cum laude and Order of the Coif. Additionally, he is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, having completed its Advanced Management Program in 2012.
Golden engages in public service across the state of Tennessee and beyond. In addition to his appointment at Music for All, he also serves as vice chairman of the board of trustees of East Tennessee University, on the board of directors at Ballad Health, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education, the Niswonger Foundation and the Marine Advanced Technology Education Inspiration for Innovation based in California.
Other service includes membership on the advisory board of Western Governor’s University and the University of Tennessee’s Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy and service on the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments and the Tennessee Business Court Rules Commission. His passions and expertise include topics surrounding leadership, motivation, education, ESG and sustainability.
“Mr. Golden brings to the Music for All Board a wealth of nonprofit experience, including being involved with music programs at the scholastic level,” said Gayl Doster, chairman of the board for Music for All. “We welcome him to the board and look forward to working with him.”
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Music for All is a nonprofit educational organization, with a mission to create, provide, and expand positively life-changing experiences through music for all.
Music for All annually presents more than 50 Music for All and Bands of America programs and events nationwide. Music for All’s programs also include the Advocacy in Actions Awards and educational resources available online at education.musicforall.org.