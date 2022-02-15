KINGSPORT — A national Coach of the Year winner from Kingsport says he didn’t win the award alone.
Dobyns-Bennett High School Strength and Conditioning Coach Zach Fleming was named the National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) 2022 Tennessee High School Strength Coach of the Year. The award is for the Region 1 Southeast.
However, Fleming credited other coaches, teachers, administrators and the students he serves as integral to receiving the award.
“While I’m honored to receive this award, make no mistake, this is not a Zack Fleming award,” Fleming said in a recent news release from Kingsport City Schools.
“This is a Dobyns-Bennett award. I’m no good without the coaches, teachers, administration, and most importantly, the student-athletes that I get to work with daily.”
Fleming has more than 750 high school student-athletes on his roster with whom he works from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
PRINCIPAL, ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GIVE POINTS OF VIEW
“I am very proud of Coach Fleming for this accomplishment,” Dobyns-Bennett Principal Dr. Chris Hampton said. “Anyone who knows Zack knows that he is 100% focused and committed to supporting student-athletes and their academic and athletic goals. He is also a supporter of our coaches and our entire athletic program. He is Dobyns-Bennett through and through and I am grateful to have him as a part of our school community.”
The NHSSCA award is given annually to a high school strength and conditioning coach in recognition for his or her coaching achievements and passion for the profession.
“Zack does an unbelievable job and has a genuine care for all of the student-athletes at Dobyns Bennett,” D-B Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said. “He has the most direct impact on our student-athletes because he sees them daily and works with them in the weight room, the classroom and on the practice field. You will not find anyone that cares more about their role in our department than Zack. We are lucky to have him in Kingsport.”
BACKGROUND ON FLEMING, Group
Fleming started as the strength and conditioning coach for the Dobyns-Bennett football team in 2015 and then phased all sports into a strength and condition program in the summer of 2016.
The program emphasizes developing the complete athlete for sport performance through strength, speed, agility, conditioning, nutrition, mindset and leadership.
Fleming is a member of the NHSSCA Tennessee Advisory Board, has spoken at multiple strength and conditioning clinics, and has been a guest speaker on several podcasts.
The State Coach of the Year is selected from the top coaches across each state and is recognized with an award certificate at the National Convention in June.
The nomination process is open to all NHSSCA members. The winner is chosen by the state and regional directors based on the resume, letters of recommendation, and brief video that is submitted by the nominee.
