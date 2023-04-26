Yager award winner

Dobyns-Bennett High School biology teacher Evie LaFollette, fourth from left, won the 2023 Robert E. Yager Exemplary Teaching Award by the National Science Teaching Association. She and five other teachers were honored last month in a ceremony in Atlanta.

 KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS VIA MARYBETH MCLAIN

KINGSPORT — Evie LaFollette, Dobyns-Bennett High School biology teacher, has received the 2023 Robert E. Yager Exemplary Teaching Award by the National Science Teaching Association.

This award recognizes six full-time K-12 teachers of science who successfully use innovation and excellence in their classrooms.

