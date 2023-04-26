KINGSPORT — Evie LaFollette, Dobyns-Bennett High School biology teacher, has received the 2023 Robert E. Yager Exemplary Teaching Award by the National Science Teaching Association.
This award recognizes six full-time K-12 teachers of science who successfully use innovation and excellence in their classrooms.
Those chosen are teachers who share Yager’s passion for education and continued professional development. The award also honors Yager’s effort to make excellent science education accessible to students of the 21st century and beyond.
LAFOLLETTE LAUDED
“Evie’s talents in the classroom are unrivaled,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent and former D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “I would credit most of her success to having a growth mindset, hard work, and a love for students. She intentionally builds relationships and finds opportunities to connect with students.”
“Mrs. LaFollette instills a passion for science in her students,” said Dr. Brian Tate, D-B interim principal. “She is an outstanding example of teacher leadership and is an asset to the faculty of Dobyns-Bennett. This award is much deserved and we applaud and celebrate this recognition with her.”
LaFollette said she is honored by the recognition.
“To be nominated and recognized for a national award such as the Robert E. Yager award is an incredible honor,” LaFollette said. “I am blessed to work with the best team of teachers who always motivate and inspire me to do more and make each day better than the last.
“This award is a reflection of the entire department, not just me. It is my goal that each of my students feel seen, accepted, and supported in my classroom. I try to inspire my students to approach science like an engineer, always looking for solutions and being creative in their problem solving approach.”
HER ACTIVITIES
LaFollette has taught for 14 years; seven of those years at Dobyns-Bennett teaching biology, where she has been selected a Building-Level Teacher of the Year twice.
She also teaches online psychology/Advanced Placement psychology courses for the Niswonger Foundation and has for 10 years. In addition, she teaches Synthetic Biology at East Tennessee State University to students of the Governor’s School, which provides college credit to gifted and talented high school students throughout Tennessee.
She leads teacher workshops to train teachers across the state in how to implement Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering at high schools for all levels of students.
In April 2022, she was a presenter of “Life Changing Science Education” at an international science conference, SynBioBeta, in Oakland, California.
LaFollette holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience from ETSU and a master’s degree in education from Milligan University.
Awardees received a plaque, $1,000 toward expenses to attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education and $1,000 for personal use. In addition, awardees were honored during a special evening celebration during NSTA’s National Conference in Atlanta March 24.
MORE ABOUT NSTA
The National Science Teaching Association is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning.
NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field.
For more information, go online to www.nsta.org.