KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) team, Cyber Tribe, is headed to World Championships next month in Texas.
But before then, on Friday, the group is headed to Knoxville for competition.
The Cyber Tribe competed in the Miami Valley Regional in Cincinnati along with 49 other teams from a multi-state area.
The team finished qualification matches ranked third with a 9-1 record and were the captain of the second-seeded playoff alliance, selecting the Beak Squad from Cincinnati and Girls of Steel, an all-girls team from Pittsburgh, as playoff teammates.
DETAILS OF ROAD TO HOUSTON
This alliance won the playoff Upper bracket, defeating the 1st-seeded alliance in the Upper Finals, but came up just a bit short in the Grand Finals, where they fell to the first-seeded alliance, who had fought its way back through the lower bracket.
Although Cyber Tribe did not win the Regional, its position as captain of the finalist alliance was enough to earn a wildcard to the World Championships in Houston.
Cyber Tribe also won the Autonomous Award sponsored by Ford for its innovative use of programming and multi-camera image processing that controlled the robot without human intervention in the first 15 seconds of each match and assisted the student drive team in the remainder of the 2½-minute matches.
WHAT IS FIRST ROBOTICS?
The FIRST Robotics Competition creates a new game every year in which more than 3,200 teams of high-school-aged students around the world compete. Alliances of three robots weighing up to 125 pounds each attempt to outscore an opposing three-robot allisance in fast-paced, action-packed matches on a 54-foot-by-27-foot field.
This year’s challenge, called Charged Up, involves picking up and placing both rubber traffic cones and inflatable cubes onto a multi-level grid of posts and shelves and balancing alliance robots on an articulating platform.
As an additional challenge, in the first 15 seconds of a 2½-minute match, the drivers are not allowed to touch the controls, so the robot must use sensors, vision and preprogrammed instructions to score.
The robotics students, along with adult mentors from the community, have about seven weeks to design, build, program, and then practice with a robot before heading out to competitions.
Through the process students learn about engineering, computer-aided design (CAD), 3-D printing, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), mechanical assembly and programming.
WILL COMPETE AGAIN FRIDAY
Cyber Tribe will be competing again in the Smoky Mountains Regional at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum March 31–April 1. This event is free and open to the public.
They will be joining 400 of the best teams from around the world at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston April 20-22 to see which three-team alliance will be crowned World Champions for 2023.
DONORS
The Cyber Tribe in a news release from Kingsport City Schools thanked 2023 sponsors for helping make the educational experience possible.
The sponsors are The James and Laura Rogers Foundation, Kingsport City Schools, Dobyns-Bennett Career and Technical Education, Marsh Living Trust, Eastman Chemical Co., Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, Tri-City Extrusion, ESG, TVA Credit Union, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Cardinal Glass, East Tennessee Mutual Insurance, Vic Davis Construction Inc., Jeff McLain Heating and Cooling, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Powell Valley National Bank, Lowe's, Chef's Pizza, Fastenal, Conrad’s Guide and various private donors.