KINGSPORT — If you are planning to go to any Dobyns-Bennett winter or spring sporting events (and have permission to attend), put away your cash.
Instead, you will have to get out your credit or debit card and eventually your cell phone.
Tickets for D-B winter and spring sporting events, and possibly other events at the school and Robinson and Sevier Middle schools, will be sold through GoFan digital ticket sales. The D-B sports tickets can be purchased only virtually.
The move comes at no cost for the school system but will add $1 to the price of each ticket.
The Board of Education voted 4-0, with one seat vacant after the Sunday death of Carrie Upshaw, to approve an agreement with Huddle Tickets LLC, doing business as GoFan. The company is the same one school system officials said many regional systems are already using and that the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) has used for state tournaments for a few years.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, attending the meeting virtually because he is quarantined after exposure to someone COVID-19 positive, said the vote did not adopt GoFan for football in the fall of 2021 and is not setting a precedent for anything beyond this school year.
No cash will change hands and no physical tickets will exist; tickets will be presented via a cell phone app tapped by the person coming to the game or event, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/aztafVQ-YfU” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
The approval, subject to minor modifications to the agreement sought by City Attorney Mike Billingsley, got yes votes from BOE President Jim Welch, Vice President Julie Byers and Todd Golden and Eric Hyche after, among other things, Byers asked what would happen if someone didn’t have a credit card to pay for tickets.
True said using the GoFan app would be the only way to get winter and spring D-B sporting event tickets but that debit or credit cards also would work. Moorhouse said prepaid debit cards would work and could be preloaded.
Under pandemic rules, a maximum of four family members of student- athletes and cheerleaders are allowed to attend sporting events in person, and Moorhouse said GoFan will help keep only allowed attendees in the audience.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said instead of a physical ticket, fans would show their phone at the door and click redeemed on the app in front of the gatekeeper. Non-family members won’t be given the code to use the service.
True said once virtual tickets are validated as used, they could not be used again.
Golden asked about potential scalping, and True responded that tickets could be transferred to someone other than the buyer, but there is no mechanism for reselling the tickets.