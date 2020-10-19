D-B student petitions school to change mascot

This summer, against the backdrop of quarantining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tension erupted across America as a result of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Aside from the Black Lives Matter movement, protests have erupted across the country in both support and protest of the changing of the name and mascot for the Washington NFL team.
In our own community, one student began asking tough questions about the Dobyns-Bennett High School’s Indian mascot and began pushing for change. Fathima Shaikh, a senior at Dobyns-Bennett, started a petition to the Kingsport City School board in support of sparking “community conversations about why we chose that mascot and what it means to our community” and “changing the mascot.”
The petition has spread through social media and now has nearly 1,000 signatures.
“We’ve stolen indigenous peoples’ land, their pride, and so many of their people, but the one thing we can give back now is their dignity and our respect for their culture,” said one commenter, a student at D-B.
“A race should not be a mascot,” said Shaikh. “Many still don’t think that using this mascot is racist, but it is racist to the people it applies to. Native Americans were oppressed, and the least we can do is respect them when they say they do not want to be used as a mascot.”
Shaikh cites several sources, including the American Psychological Association, the American Sociological Association and over 100 Native organizations that hold that the use of a “Native American mascot ... results directly in lower self-esteem and lower mood among both Native American adolescents and young adults, as well as increased negative attitudes towards Native Americans among non-Native Americans.”
“We also do not have the permission of Native Americans to represent them in this way. Native Americans will keep their own heritage, and Dobyns Bennett High should preserve their own as well,” said Shaikh. “DB needs a mascot that represents our southern heritage, our student-focused, world-class attitude, and maybe even our unanimous love of Pal’s and sweet tea.”
The petition has sparked an intense debate over the future of D-B athletics, both in and out of the high school. A counter-petition in favor of keeping the Indian mascot was created by George Pierce, a Dobyns-Bennett alumnus who “feel[s] there is nothing racist about the Indian Mascot.”
“I honestly don’t know anyone offended by this. I don’t see anything hurtful with it and I feel like society focuses too much on the ‘savior complex,’ ” said a signer and member of the Dobyns-Bennett class of 2020.
There are two virtual petitions to keep the Indian mascot that have approximately 3,030 signatures, while three petitions calling for a change — one of them also to change middle school mascots — have drawn 1,331 signatures.
Shaikh’s petition to change the Indians mascot, started Sept. 5 on change.org, has drawn 987 digital signatures as of last week. A petition by alumnus Sarah Lang to change the mascots at D-B, Robinson and Sevier middle schools, filed July 16, has drawn approximately 345 signatures.
Pierce’s counter petition, filed at change.org Sept. 6, seeks to keep D-B’s Indian mascot. It has drawn 2,694 signatures, while James Wethers’ petition filed Sept. 5 to leave the Indians mascot has drawn 61 signatures and Gabrielle Chandler’s petition filed Sept. 8 to keep the Indian mascot has drawn 276 signatures.
Anna Sago is a Dobyns-Bennett High School senior working in the Times News newsroom this semester.