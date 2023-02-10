KINGSPORT — Black History Month pop quiz: Who is credited with inventing both the first-generation gas mask and the modern traffic signal?

Answer: Garrett Augustus Morgan, a Black man with multiracial roots who was born in Paris, Kentucky, in 1877 and died in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963.

Sadie Cheshier

Sadie Cheshier, 2023 winner of Eastman's Black History Month oration and essay contest.
Garrett Morgan

Inventor Garrett Morgan, 1877-1963
Top five East Black History Month Contest winners

The 2023 Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest winners, left to right, are Ada Hylton (Tennessee High, fourth place), Reid Haas (West Ridge, fifth place), Lily Gould (Dobyns-Bennett High, third place), Rishab Dey (D-B, second place) and Sadie Cheshier (D-B, first place).

