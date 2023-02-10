KINGSPORT — Black History Month pop quiz: Who is credited with inventing both the first-generation gas mask and the modern traffic signal?
Answer: Garrett Augustus Morgan, a Black man with multiracial roots who was born in Paris, Kentucky, in 1877 and died in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963.
He also was the subject of the first-place oration and essay by Dobyns-Bennett High School sophomore Sadie Cheshier in a Black History Month contest sponsored by Eastman Chemical Co.
According to an article in cleveland.com of the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper, Morgan called himself and was referred to as the “Black Edison” of Cleveland.
What’s more, the Biography website reports that one of his ancestors served as a colonel for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
SUBJECT OF WINNING ORATION, ESSAY
Cheshier knows all about Morgan and the details of his life and accomplishments. That helped her win the ninth annual Eastman Black History Month Oratorical Contest using him as her topic.
“It was voluntary” to submit the essay for the contest, she said by phone Thursday, but it was a mandatory assignment for her Honors English II class.
Cheshier won a cash prize of $1,500 in the event held Tuesday at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center. She said she plans to set most of the money aside in a car fund and add to it when she gets a part-time or summer job, but will spend a little on other things.
“That’s gives me a jump-start,” she said.
“I really didn’t know who to do,” Cheshier said. “I wanted to do someone sort of forgotten,” the resident of the Cooks Valley area of East Kingsport said. “I had my heart set on an inventor.”
In an online search she found Morgan, who she said basically came up with the idea of the yellow light between the green and red on traffic lights. “I kept looking into it,” she said.
Her teacher Sara Gourley, who is to receive a $100 gift card as the teacher of the contest winner, said she and the two other English II Honors classes assigned the essay to all members but not all submitted it to the contest. However, each class had one writer place in the contest.
“Students can do it on their own, too,” Gourley said.
“It teaches them research skills,” Gourley said. “She (Cheshier) really got into it. She’s so studious.”
In addition to the two other D-B students in the top five, Tennessee High and West Ridge had one each.
WHO WAS MORGAN?
“With only an elementary school education, Garrett Morgan began his career as a sewing-machine mechanic. He went on to patent several inventions, including an improved sewing machine and traffic signal, a hair-straightening product and a respiratory device that would later provide the blueprint” for World War I gas masks, the Biography website says.
“Garrett Morgan was the seventh of 11 children. His mother, Elizabeth Reed, was of Indian and African descent, and the daughter of a Baptist minister. His father, Sydney, a formerly enslaved person freed in 1863, was the son of John Hunt Morgan, a Confederate colonel,” the Biography website says.
As for his breathing device, Morgan and his brother helped rescue two people and recover four bodies from a tunnel under Lack Erie in 1916 using those masks, the website says.
Workers had hit a pocket of natural gas, which resulted in an explosion that trapped workers underground amidst suffocating noxious fumes and dust. However, the website reported the heroic action hurt Morgan economically when some shunned his products when they became aware of his race.
FOUR OTHER WINNERS
• Rishab Dey, a sophomore at D-B, won second place and $1,000 with his essay on computer science pioneer Mark Dean.
• Lily Gould, another D-B sophomore, won third place and $750 for her essay on iconic rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix.
• Ada Hylton, a junior at Tennessee High, won fourth place and $500 for her essay on zoologist Margaret Collins.
• And rounding out the five who placed among about 75 who entered, Reid Haas, a West Ridge High junior, won fifth place and $250 for his essay on theoretical physicist Stephon Alexander.
GOALS AND HOW CONTEST WAS JUDGED
Eastman conducts the Black History Month Oratorical Contest annually for high school students in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The goal, according to a news release, is to contribute to a deeper public understanding of Black and African American contributions to the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and math or STEAM.
Participants must submit an original essay about a notable Black or African American contributor.
Essays are judged on grammar; how well they demonstrate the innovator’s contribution; the credibility and proper sourcing of references; and distinctiveness of the subject and/or topic, the release said.
And the oratorical presentations are judged on diction, tone, pronunciation and creativity, according to the release.