Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals, assistant principals and other school building-level administrators in the greater Kingsport area.
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett math teacher and former coach Aaron Gourley is the latest area educator in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Nominated by Dobyns-Bennett High School Interim Principal Dr. Brian Tate, Gourley has 19 years of experience in Kingsport City Schools.
“Mr. Gourley has been developing students’ mathematical skills in Kingsport City since 2003 and at Dobyns-Bennett since 2015,” Tate wrote in nominating Gourley. “Mr. Gourley is currently teaching Algebra I, Pre-Calculus and AP (Advanced Placement) Calculus AB but has also been involved with Algebra II and Geometry.”
Gourley taught math at Sevier Middle from 2003 to 2015.
Gourley also has served as D-B’s assistant athletic director from 2019 to the present after having served as Sevier athletic director from 2006 to 2015. He also served as Sevier basketball coach from 2004 to 2021 and as Sevier track and field coach from 2007 to 2015.
Gourley graduated from David Crockett High School and attended Jonesborough middle and elementary schools.
He earned a 2002 Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in mathematics and a master’s in school administration from ETSU in 2017.
“Aaron is a teacher that builds relationships, holds students to a high academic standard and has a zeal for students’ learning and well-being. Mr. Gourley invests himself for his students’ success in many areas of life.”
As a former coach and current assistant athletic director, Tate wrote that Gourley “demonstrates his commitment to the school and students both inside and outside his classroom.
“Mr. Gourley rarely takes a break from assisting students. When not contributing to the operation of athletics after school, he is often found tutoring students in his classroom. Aaron is the model teacher for commitment to his students and for demonstrating passion and compassion for students.”