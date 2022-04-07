KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will postpone its 2nd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 because of forecasted inclement weather.
The new date for the golf tournament is Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees, and Senior Tees allowed.
Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four. Hole sponsorships are $100. If you would like to sponsor a hole, go online to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc75-VTJzsdTlDv2GU2OTJxJ9D-1KQf3rdCYbS8RS_WvtafhQ/viewform.
Register as a player or with a team for the 2nd Annual Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Golf Tournament at www.dbhs.k12k.com or click here. Mail payments in form of a check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664.
For questions or additional details, email dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009 and information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com - Alumni, Alumni Association or by clicking here.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association seeks to unite DBHS alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support Dobyns-Bennett and to keep our thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions on dbhs.k12k.com.