KINGSPORT — A Dobyns-Bennett High School football mother's social media lament that claims coaches and a doctor told players not to report or get tested for COVID-19 symptoms has spurred responses from the school system.
Those are direct communications and planned professional development on the issue.
Miranda Harrison Dunford wrote on Facebook Thanksgiving Day that her son and other players were told not to get COVID-19 testing or report possible symptoms unless they thought they would have to be hospitalized.
The instructions allegedly were handed down before the Nov. 20 playoff game against Maryville, purportedly to keep D-B from missing the contest, which it lost.
As of Friday afternoon, her post had drawn 137 comments and had 281 shares. Dunford could not be reached for comment Friday.
"This week ... (her son) tested positive for COVID," she wrote on Facebook. "He waited DAYS and exposed several people before telling me had had symptoms." She wrote that she had preached COVID-19 protocols to her children since March.
She said coaches and one team doctor "told them not to report symptoms or take a test unless they felt like they needed to go to the hospital because they would be disqualified from playoffs. My heart was broken."
In a phone conversation with Dunford, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said he stressed that the school system and its employees and students follow the guidance and recommendations of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department regarding the novel coronavirus, not personal opinions of individuals, even medical personnel.
"We're not turning our head. If we think we have an opportunity to improve, we're going go improve," Moorhouse said in a phone interview with the Times News while quarantined because of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
However, Moorhouse said none of this diminishes the hard work and dedication of the coaches, players, others associated with the team and players' families during the season marked by the pandemic.
WHY DID MOORHOUSE TAKE ACTION?
"I talked with the mother a couple of times," Moorhouse said. "We needed to be able to clarify what the expected response is from our staff," Moorhouse said. "That's what we communicated to all our coaches."
He said it is the school system's responsibility to "clarify that message" to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines mirrored by the county health department.
In addition, he said the system is developing training modules for a professional learning platform for all employees, not just coaches.
Moorhouse said he believes a volunteer medical person associated with the team, presumably the doctor the mother mentioned, may have strayed from health department and CDC guidelines.
Although he said he could not say everything happened exactly as the mother said, he noted there were enough things he found while looking into her claims to warrant the COVID communications and training.
"We encourage you to consult with your own physician and follow their guidelines," Moorhouse said. "This is something we take seriously," he added, a sentiment echoed by Board of Education President Jim Welch.
WHAT DID WELCH SAY?
"I am familiar with the situation. I have spoken with the mother involved," Welch said, adding that he referred her to Moorhouse and the Administrative Support Center staff.
"I have not, will not and do not conduct school board business on social media."
Dunford directed folks who read her Facebook post to email Welch.
Welch said the situation "has been addressed and it's continuing to be addressed" with communications and the training program and referred further questions to Moorhouse.