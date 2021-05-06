KINGSPORT — Two underwater robotics teams, one from North Carolina and one from Kingsport, will advance to an international competition in Johnson City later this year.
That is the result of a regional competition at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Saturday.
Advancing to the World Championships from the regional competition are first seed SEAL Robotics of Greensboro, North Carolina, and second seed R’Matey’s of Kingsport, the D-B EXCEL team.
The fourth annual MATE (marine advanced technology education) Appalachian Highlands Underwater Robotics Competition was at the aquatic center Saturday, and the 21st annual World Championship ROV (remotely operated vehicle) competition will be held Aug. 5, 6 and 7 at East Tennessee State University.
The regional competition in Kingsport had 12 teams and 120 students competing from Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and North Carolina.
The regional teams were: Achelos, Tri-Cities; Ross N. Robinson Middle, Kingsport; Lee Stingrays, Lee County, Virginia; Blazer Blue Technologies, Baconton, Georgia; R’Matey’s from D-B EXCEL, Kingsport; Kingsport Technologies, Dobyns-Bennett High School; Marooned Mariners, Tennessee High, Bristol; BlueTech Robotics, Baconton Community Charter School, Baconton, Georgia; SEAL Robotics, Greensboro, North Carolina; MAV Industries, Buchanan County Career and Tech Center, Grundy, Virginia; SeaCows, Lanier High School, Atlanta; and SeaGuardians, TEACH, Johnson City.
RANGER CLASS
“I’m hoping with enough grit and determination these kids can get into the top 12,” R’Matey’s coach Erica Gardner said.
At the last world competition in 2019, D-B EXCEL finished 19th out of 42 teams. As in past competitions, Gardner said the teams worked across classes and even with direct competitors to solve problems, including SEAL helping R’Matey’s with an offer of tools and supplies.
Here are the rest of the results of the competition in the Ranger Class, the high school teams:
Engineering Award: Sea Cow Robotics; Judges Award: D-B EXEL R’Matey’s; Entrepreneur Award: Kingsport Technologies D-B; Champions Awards: fourth place, Marooned Mariners; third place, Kingsport Technologies; second, D-B EXCEL R’Matey’s. Champion: SEAL Robotics; Mission Award: SEAL Robotics; and Rookie Inspiration: Sea Guardians.
NAVIGATOR CLASS
In the Navigator Class, the Engineering Award first went to Robinson Middle School; Engineering Award second went to BlueTech Robotics, Baconton Community Charter School (BCC-Blue Blazer); Judges Award: Team Achelous; and Entrepreneur Award: BCC-Blue Blazer/.
Overall Navigator teams on technical and product demonstration: fourth place, BBT-Blue Blazers, 210 points; third place, Achelos, 256 points; second place, Robinson Middle School, 273 points; and Champions Award winner, Lee County Stingrays, 317 points.
The Navigator Mission Award also went to the Lee County team, while Rookie Inspiration Award went to the BBT Blue Blazers.
WHO IS ON D-B EXCEL TEAM?
D-B EXCEL’s R’Matey’s team includes co-CEOs Quinn Bentley and Jasmine Monroe, Matthew Smith, Alyssa Anderson, Mikaylah Sorge, Jacey McCloud, Kerrigan Bentley, Pearson Mills, Connor McGlothlin, Kaden Hutson, McKinley Sexton, Ethan Evans and Elena Evans. Quinn and Kerrigan Bentlely are brother and sister.
The mentor, an engineer from Eastman Chemical Co., was Zachary Gardner, and his wife, Erica Gardner, is the coach.
Co-CEO Monroe, a junior, was in charge of documentation, including the technical report and marketing display, while Co-CEO Quinn Bentley, also a junior, was over engineering, and McCloud was the pilot.
They said the competition presented one major obstacle.
“Water got into it (the tether wire) and it shorted all of our wires together,” Quinn Bentley said. He said that meant the claw stopped and eventually the vertical and left motor quit running. He said the team decided to cut the entire tether and rewire it, which took about 50 minutes between stages of the competition.
Monroe said the other long-term struggle was difficulty in practicing and working on the robot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you can’t meet here (at school) with our teacher, it’s not allowed,” she said.
McCloud, a junior, said the challenge of piloting a “half-broke robot” was tough. Between now and August, she said the team must decide “how much of our old design do we salvage?”
Quinn Bentley said he plans a career in electrical engineering, while McCloud plans one in astrophysics and astronomy, and Monroe wants one in ocean exploration.
“I found my niche,” the pilot said.
The competition was canceled last year because of COVID-19 and the same mission and robot design from then was used this year, which means the team had about two years time in the robot, although work in earnest didn’t start this year until February.