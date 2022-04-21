KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School has earned national recognition as a National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) Program of Excellence for 2022-2025.
The honor recognizes high school strength and conditioning programs that operate at the highest level of professionalism, according to a Kingsport City Schools news release.
To earn the honor, D-B has displayed excellence in safety, quality, efficacy, outreach and highlighting.
Winners also have displayed excellence in continuing education and technology usage in their strength and conditioning program.
“This award exemplifies Zack Fleming and Danielle Luethke,” said Frankie DeBusk, D-B athletics director. “They both operate at the highest level of professionalism and take tremendous pride in the strength and conditioning program at Dobyns-Bennett. Very well deserved.”
Dobyns-Bennett will be honored at the NHSSCA National Conference in Nashville on June 24-25.
“Our strength and conditioning program has grown significantly since we started working with our entire athletic department in 2015,” D-B Strength and Conditioning coach Zack Fleming, said. “Our program’s ‘excellence’ is a direct reflection of the buy-in we have received from our athletes, coaches and administration. We’re able to improve the specific needs of our athletes on an individual basis because of our athletic training staff, sports medicine professionals, nutrition staff, and Assistant Coach Danielle Luethke. It’s a total team effort.”
“We are honored to recognize Dobyns-Bennett High School as a Program of Excellence and look forward to the impact their strength and conditioning program can make on the lives of their student athletes,” an NHSSCA news release said.
