KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board of Directors will accept nominations for the association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 until May 31.

Nominees should be D-B graduates who had a profound effect on the school and have had a successful and influential life, not only in regard to D-B, but with their family, community, career and others.

D-B graduates will be eligible to be considered for induction 35 years after graduation.

Nomination categories for Dobyns-Bennett graduates include: academics, administrator/teacher, arts, athletics, business, church and ministerial, entertainment, government services/humanitarian, judicial and legal, literature, medical, military service, news and communications (media), politics, public service and science.

Click here to learn about all Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Inductees.

The nomination form is located on the Dobyns-Bennett High School website at Alumni — Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

The nomination deadline is Tuesday, May 31.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted in the following ways:

• Mail form to the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664.

• Email form to dbalumniboard@k12k.com.

The association seeks to unite D-B alumni and keep them informed of community and school news. Alumni news and information are posted regarding membership, class reunions, football schedules, D-B highlights, the Alumni Board and a complete listing of the Hall of Fame inductees by year with bios and headshots. Alumni can become a lifetime member of the association by filling out the Lifetime Membership application online.

For more information regarding the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame nomination process or the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, visit dbhs.k12k.com and click on “alumni” or email dbalumniboard@gmail.com.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video