KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board of Directors will accept nominations for the association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2022 until May 31.
Nominees should be D-B graduates who had a profound effect on the school and have had a successful and influential life, not only in regard to D-B, but with their family, community, career and others.
D-B graduates will be eligible to be considered for induction 35 years after graduation.
Nomination categories for Dobyns-Bennett graduates include: academics, administrator/teacher, arts, athletics, business, church and ministerial, entertainment, government services/humanitarian, judicial and legal, literature, medical, military service, news and communications (media), politics, public service and science.
Click here to learn about all Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Inductees.
The nomination form is located on the Dobyns-Bennett High School website at Alumni — Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame.
Completed nomination forms may be submitted in the following ways:
• Mail form to the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664.
• Email form to dbalumniboard@k12k.com.
The association seeks to unite D-B alumni and keep them informed of community and school news. Alumni news and information are posted regarding membership, class reunions, football schedules, D-B highlights, the Alumni Board and a complete listing of the Hall of Fame inductees by year with bios and headshots. Alumni can become a lifetime member of the association by filling out the Lifetime Membership application online.
For more information regarding the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame nomination process or the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, visit dbhs.k12k.com and click on “alumni” or email dbalumniboard@gmail.com.