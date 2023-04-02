featured D-B Alumni Association golf tournament set April 15 By MARYBETH MCLAIN Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Apr 2, 2023 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED BY KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS DOBYNS-BENNETT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION GOLF TOURNAMENT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community ContributorKINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board will hold its third annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 15. It will be at the Cattails at MeadowView Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m., a shotgun start will take place at 9 a.m. and lunch and awards will be held at 1 p.m. Mulligans, Red Tees and Senior Tees will be allowed. Texas Roadhouse is the lunch sponsor and snacks will be provided by Palace Vending.Individual player entry fees are $50 per player or $200 for a team of four.Hole sponsorships are $100. If you would like to sponsor a hole, go online for information at dbhs.k12k.com. You also may register for the tournament at online at dbhs.k12k.com.Mail payments for hole sponsorships and golf registration by check to: Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 3337, Kingsport, TN 37664. You can also pay online via PayPal. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf Advertising The Economy Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Follow Rick Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.