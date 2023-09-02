KINGSPORT — When John Carter started working as a custodian for Sullivan County Schools in 1990, his ultimate plan was to get a job with the school system’s maintenance shop.
However, the 56-year-old Carter ended up making a career as a custodian and is in his 33rd year doing it, something a coworker with almost as many years service and his principal at Indian Springs Elementary School said suits him and them to a T.
Carter is one of two custodians at the school, served by a dayside one and him, an evening one, with some overlap in the middle of the day.
“The county’s been good to me over the years,” Carter said on a recent Wednesday afternoon in a break from sweeping floors and gathering trash at the school just east of Kingsport in the Indian Springs community.
“The staff and faculty here at Indian Springs are really great,” Carter said, adding that Charlie Hubbard in central office, who as facilities and maintenance manager oversees custodial and maintenance employees, also is good to help the school with temporary replacements when he and other custodians are unavailable.
“The Lord opens up different directions,” Carter said. “There’s not much I don’t like. I’ll do about anything they ask.”
Indian Springs Principal Mark Pendleton said Carter is a hard worker who knows what needs to be done and does it.
Librarian Tim Dale quipped that a reporter must be checking up on him when he ran into Dale talking with a Kingsport Times News staff writer in a hallway, before Carter emptied the library trash cans.
“He’ll do anything you ask him to do. Usually, he’ll do it before we ask him,” Pendleton said, adding that Carter once started blowing leaves up in front of the school before anybody else noticed the leaves needed to be addressed.
“He cares about his job. He cares about the children,” Pendleton said. “They all love Mr. John.”
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Being a custodian and working for Sullivan County Schools is a big part of Carter and his family. He started at Miller Perry Elementary working seven years with his parents, longtime custodians or caretakers Orbin “O.J.” Carter and Joyce Carter.
His mother is deceased, his sister still in this area and his brother living near Sevierville. Carter lives in Washington County, where he helps take care of his father and their dog.
In addition, John Carter’s sister, Karen Stewart, is a retired Sullivan County teacher of business classes at Sullivan East High School and the former Sullivan South High.
Hubbard said it is difficult to find custodians and the system has nine vacancies. Fully staffed, he said there are about 50 across the school system, including the two-custodian team at Indian Springs.
“He would call and apologize to me if he had to take a day off to take his father to the hospital. I said you don’t have to apologize to me for that,” Hubbard said. “He’s a good one.”
Hubbard also said there was a sprinkler line burst at Rock Springs Elementary on Feb. 8, 2016. Carter, then assigned to work there, came and worked overnight, refusing to go home the next morning until things were under control.
ANOTHER PATH CONSIDERED
John Carter earned two associate of applied science degrees from what is today Northeast State Community College. One came in 1990 in electrical technology from Northeast State Technical College, the second in mechanical technology in 1994 after the name changed and the school went from quarters to semesters.
He said the county school system allowed him to finish his degrees and work as a custodian at the same time. He always planned to seek a job at the maintenance shop, but the timing never worked out. He said he needed to help take care of his mother after she became unable to work.
CARTER HAS WORKED AT THREE SCHOOLS
John Carter worked 13 years at Miller Perry, 15 years at Rock Springs and is in his fifth year at Indian Springs.
After he settled in at Indian Springs as the evening custodian, he requested to come in a little earlier than a true 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift to help morning custodian Shirley Moody.
Moody, who was about to leave for the day after school got out shortly after 3 p.m., is a 29-year-veteran of Sullivan County Schools who worked one year at the former Sullivan North High and the rest at Indian Springs.
“I try to overlap it,” Carter said of helping Moody with the busy lunch time. “She can tell me what’s going on.”
He works 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays. In the summer, when school is not in session he and the other custodian work 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Although Moody is nearing the 30-year threshhold that allows retiring and Carter already past it, neither is retiring just yet.
“I told her I’d stay here as long as she does to aggravate her,” Carter quipped, adding that he never thought he’d make it to 33 years of work. In 2017, while at Rock Springs, he won a Pinnacle Award from the school system.
CHANGES
Asked about changes over the years, Carter said the advent of technology has been a big one. He said he used to put in hard drives and video carts into computers at Miller Perry.
“At first, (electrical) circuits started blowing all over Miller Perry when they first put them (computers) in,” Carter said.
However, he said that the students, teachers and principals haven’t changed that much over the years.
“He’ll (Principal Pendleton) be here at 4 or 5 o’clock when people don’t see. Some of the teachers do that, too,” Carter said. He said one teacher recently stayed to work at school until past 7 p.m.
GENESIS OF JOB
Moody said J.W. Hilton, when promoted from assistant principal at Miller Perry to principal of Sullivan Middle School, came to ask him to work at Sullivan Middle because his parents were good custodians. (Hilton later went to central office and retired but has two children still working in the school system.)
Another custodian ended up taking the middle school job, and Carter did something usually not allowed: he worked at Miller Perry alongside his parents parents.
O.J. Carter first worked for Mason Dixon trucking lines in Kingsport, but when operations slowed and eventually shut down in the Tri-Cities, the family patriarch got a job with the company in Nashville and lives with John and his wife in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville.
The family returned to the Tri-Cities after that operation ceased and he retired from Mason Dixon. After retiring as a custodian, the family patriarch worked for an athletic association cleaning up after basketball games at county school gyms.