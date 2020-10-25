BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox got just shy of a score of 3 on his first school board evaluation, which runs from a scale of 1 to 5. It is made up of 19 performance standard domains over six categories.
Hawkins County native and East Tennessee State University graduate Cox moved from Maryland to head the largest school system east of Knoxville in July 2019, taking over the helm after a search and replacing longtime school system employee and four-year Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
His composite score was 2.99. A 1 is developing, 2 proficient, 3 accomplished, 4 exceptional and 5 distinguished.
His highest score of 3.83 was on supporting a safe and positive environment for students and staff. His lowest was a 2.33 on promoting effective communication and interpersonal relations within the district.
Six of the seven members of the Board of Education participated in the evaluation, tabulated by board attorney Pat Hull in results he handed out at the Thursday night school board meeting. Board member Mary Rouse, elected in August, did not take part in the evaluation, nor did Jane Thomas, who had held the seat Rouse won.
Individual board members' scores for Cox were not revealed, only the composite scores.
The board will go over its annual self-evaluation at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, before the regular board meeting at 6:30 that day in the Little Theater of Sullivan Central High School.
Following are details of the BOE's evaluation of Cox:
DOMAIN 1: POLICY AND GOVERNANCE
Standard 1: 2.92 on working with the board to "develop and implement policies that define organizational expectations."
Standard 2: 2.75 on working with "all individuals, groups, agencies, committees and organizations to provide and maintain schools that are safe and productive."
DOMAIN II: PLANNING AND ASSESSMENT
Standard 3: 2.92 on effectively employing "various processes for gathering, analyzing and using data for decision making."
Standard 4: 3.00 on organizing the "collaborative development and implementation of a district strategic plan based on analysis for data from a variety of sources."
Standard 5: 3.17 on planning, implementing, supporting and assessing "instructional programs that enhance teaching and student achievement of the state education standards."
Standard 6: 2.92 on developing plans for "effective allocation of fiscal and other resources."
DOMAIN III: INSTRUCTIONAL LEADERSHIP
Standard 7: 2.83 on communicating a "clear vision of excellence and continuous improvement consistent with the goals of the school district."
Standard 8: 2.75 on overseeing "the alignment, coordination and delivery of assigned programs and/or curricular areas."
Standard 9: 2.83 on selecting, inducting, supporting, evaluating and retaining "quality instructional and support personnel."
Standard 10: 2.83 on providing "staff development programs consistent with program evaluation results and school instructional improvement plans."
Standard 11: 2.58 on identifying, analyzing and resolving problems "using effective problem-solving techniques."
DOMAIN IV: ORGANIZATIONAL MANAGEMENT
Standard 12: 3.83 on actively supporting a "safe and positive environment for students and staff."
Standard 13: 3.58 on effectively managing "human, material and financial resources to ensure student learning and to comply with legal mandates."
Standard 14: 2.83 on promoting "effectively organizational skills to achieve school, community and district goals."
DOMAIN V: COMMUNICATIONS AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS
Standard 15: 2.33 on promoting "effective communication and interpersonal relations within the school district."
Standard 16: 2.50 on establishing and maintaining "effective channels of communications with board members and between the schools and community, strengthening support of constituencies and building coalitions."
DOMAIN VI: PROFESSIONALISM
Standard 17: 3.50 on modeling "professionalism, moral and ethical standards as well as personal integrity in all interactions."
Standard 18: 3.50 on working "in a collegial and collaboration manner with school personnel and the community to promote and support the mission and goals of the school district."
Standard 19: 3.17 on taking "responsibility for" and participating "in a meaningful and continuous process of professional development that results in the enhancement of student learning."