BLOUNTVILLE — Virtual Wednesdays for all Sullivan County students will continue at least until December because a five-vote majority of the school board heeded the pleas of teachers.
School board members said they have been bombarded with emails, texts, phone calls and personal conversations with teachers who want virtual Wednesdays to continue.
“Remember the ones who are doing the work to make this school year happen,” Rock Springs Elementary School first-grade teacher Lize Bailey told the board during public comments. She recalled that teachers returned to school July 27 and had seven days to prepare for a virtual start to the school year, which later morphed into a hybrid virtual/in-person operation.
The Sullivan County Board of Education Thursday night voted 5-2 not to return face-to-face students to the classroom five days a week starting Oct. 19, as the board originally decided. Instead, Wednesday will remain virtual for all students.
Face-to-face students and virtual students are in two groups: the Virtual Learning Academy and Remote Choice Learning.
The Virtual Academy students are completely virtual, and have been since school started in August, and have no option to return to in-school learning until January. Remote Choice will end at the end of the semester, Director of Schools David Cox said.
At one time, about one in three students were in a virtual program, a number that is falling to about one in four after fall break next week.
The Remote Choice Learning program became an option after the school system started a hybrid program that provided a split virtual/online program following the start of school. Those students could switch at the nine-week break, although that decision deadline already has passed.
HOW HAS VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION AFFECTED TEACHERS?
Chairman Randall Jones said that about 90% of county teachers are teaching virtual students and in-person ones, which he said requires two sets of lesson plans and presentations.
“We are more than child care providers. We are professional educators,” said Tammy Hammonds, a Sullivan North Middle School eighth grade science teacher. She said the school board has taken the opinions and view of parents and pediatricians over the ones on the front lines of education during the novel coronavirus pandemic: the teachers. “There is a need for keeping Wednesday a virtual day.”
Neighboring Hawkins County school leaders are keeping a four-day week with Fridays virtual for most students.
Teachers said they are simply overwhelmed with the split duties and need the virtual Wednesdays to catch up, communicate with parents and work with students who have fallen behind and challenge those who need it.
Teachers also use the time to deep clean their classrooms.
“You can’t put students first if you put teachers last,” Hammonds said, although member Mary Rouse said all teachers need to know the school board supports and appreciates them.
WHO SUPPORTED THE DECISION?
Member Randall Gilmore made the motion to keep virtual Wednesdays through calendar year 2020, seconded by Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey. Those who voted for it were Jones, Paul Robinson, Rouse, Spivey and Gilmore, while Michael Hughes and Ireson voted no.
An earlier Ireson motion to amend Gilmore’s proposal to continue virtual Wednesdays only until up to 41 teachers temporarily could be hired to help with virtual teaching failed 3-4, with Jones, Rouse, Spivey and Gilmore voting no and Robinson, Hughes and Ireson voting yes.
Ireson said he would personally request permission from the County Commission to spend more than $660,000 on 41 teachers and said keeping Wednesdays virtual was like a Band-Aid for a serious illness, but Jones said it was more like a pain killer teachers needed now.
In related action, the board voted 7-0 to approve Jones’ proposal to appoint two special or ad hoc committees: a Salary Equalization Study Committee to look at employee pay, particularly to look at taking teacher pay “upward toward Kingsport and Bristol,” and a Virtual Learning Academy Planning Committee to make recommendations for the spring semester and the 2021-22 school year.
WHAT WAS THE CONTEXT OF THE VOTE?
Hughes questioned how the virtual Wednesday issue could come to a vote since it was not explicitly on the agenda, although an “Operating Schedule Update” was.
Spivey said the board has made it clear decisions and directions will change as the school system deals with the novel coronavirus. Hughes said he’s simply wanted all students back in person since the 2020-21 school year started and that younger students are not as affected by COVID-19, although Spivey said adults in their families could be.
The change of course comes as the school system continues to have in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, for which new cases have recently spiked in Sullivan County. The school system had 256 students and 37 staff in quarantine, according to the latest school system numbers.
It also means that parents for the rest of the fall semester will have students at home on Wednesdays when school is in session.
Spivey said the board will hear from parents upset with the decision but that he fears increased cases might send the system back to all-virtual status, saying the system is in the “red” zone under the White House metrics.