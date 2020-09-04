The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday on a revised pandemic school operating plan that members said will hopefully ease the system back to in-person learning in the classrooms.
In a 7-2 vote, the board agreed to continue virtual classrooms until Sept. 18. It will meet in a called board meeting on Sept. 14 to review numbers for COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
The system will follow a staggered schedule between Sept. 21-28, with half the district’s students returning to the physical classrooms on Monday and Tuesday (with the remaining students engaged in virtual learning) and the other half of the system’s students returning Thursday and Friday (with the other 50% in virtual classrooms).
Wednesday will be a cleaning day, and all students will be involved in virtual learning at their homes.
After fall break, which is Oct. 2-8, Washington County schools will tentatively return to full in-person classroom instruction.
Washington County schools opened on a 30-day virtual schedule on Aug. 3. Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, said the decision for a virtual start to the school year was based on Washington County’s high novel coronavirus infection rate at the time.
School board members voted in July to adopt a school opening plan with three options — a full opening, a virtual start or a staged start — based on the number of active COVID-19 cases.
Before voting on the new school operating plan on Thursday, board members heard from administrators who detailed the challenges and progress made during the past 26 days in the virtual classrooms.
School officials said there are 6,084 system- issued Chromebooks in the hands of students. The district has 2,000 more Chromebooks on back order.
There are 8,230 students currently enrolled in Washington County schools.
Board members were told that a survey found 27% of high school teachers in the system favor a full reopening, while 60% want to continue on the virtual schedule. The remaining faculty would like to see a staggered restart of in-person classes.
The Board of Education also heard letters — read by Flanary — from three parents who encouraged the school system to return immediately to in-person learning.
One was from Josh Foster, who has three children enrolled in Jonesborough Elementary School, who urged the system to open the elementary schools “so that the most positive learning environment can be obtained by the population that is most in need of person-to-person instruction while exhibiting the least susceptibility to effects of Covid.”
In other business Thursday, the three 2nd District members of the board who were elected on the Aug. 6 ballot — newcomers Whitney Riddle and Mike Masters and returning board member Mary Beth Dellinger — were officially sworn into office.
Board members also elected Jason Day to serve as chairman and Masters to serve as vice chairman.