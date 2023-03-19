KINGSPORT — Conflicts of interest were front and center before the Kingsport Board of Education earlier this month and will be again next month.
The issue did not generate a lot of discussion at the March 13 meeting, and it is not putting specific alleged conflicts on center stage.
Rather, the board is addressing Kingsport City Schools policies on them because of recent requests for guidance on conflicts of interest from school boards across Tennessee, according to Superintendent of Administration Andy True.
The penalties can be severe, up to removal from office or, for an employee, termination. Criminal charges also are possible.
Violating a direct conflict as defined in Tennessee law could lead to removal of a school board member and a prohibition of holding such a position for a decade.
Other violations could result in a censure, other disciplinary action or criminal charges if a school system employee violates the policy.
Kingsport’s school board has separated a single policy on conflicts of interest into two policies, per a recent recommendation of the Tennessee School Boards ssociation or TSBA.
TWO POLICIES FROM ONE
One policy, a revised Policy 1.106, focuses “solely on prohibitions against accepting items intended to influence a board member’s vote and how to handle ethics complaints,” according to a policy recommendation from True to the board at its March 13 meeting.
It was approved on first reading at the meeting, and no further action is required.
The new Policy 1.106, as revised March 13, says in part that “board members and school district employees may not accept, directly or indirectly, any gift, money, gratuity, consideration, or favor that a reasonable person would understand was intended to influence the vote, official action, or judgment of the board member or employee in executing decisions affecting the school district.
“It is also prohibited for a board member’s or an employee’s spouse or child living in the same household to accept such items.”
However, the policy further states: “It shall not be considered a violation of this policy for a board member or employee to receive entertainment, food, refreshments, meals, health screenings, amenities, food or beverages that are provided in connection with a conference sponsored by an established or recognized statewide association of school board officials or by an umbrella or affiliate organization of such statewide association of school board officials.”
SECOND POLICY APPROVAL COMING NEXT MONTH
The second one, new Policy 1.107, is based on a model policy from the TSBA that aligns with Tennessee Code Annotated 12-4-101.
The recommendation to the board, presented by True, said it “defines conflicts of interest for school board members.”
The second one was approved on the first of two readings, with the second reading and final approval to be at the April 11 regular meeting.
Policy 1.107 defines the following:
DIRECT CONFLICT OF INTEREST
A board member “shall not be directly interested in any contract in which the board may be interested” or a direct conflict exists.
In case of a pre-existing contract that predates the member’s election to the board, the board member “shall refrain from voting or discussing any matter related to that contract since he/she has a direct interest. Upon expiration, the contract shall not be renewed by the board.”
INDIRECT CONFLICT OF INTEREST
An indirect conflict of interest, under TCA 12-4-101, must be disclosed before a vote involving the indirect conflict.
“A board member shall not be indirectly interested in any contract where the board may be interested unless the board member publicly acknowledges such interest,” the first reading policy says. “The disclosure of this interest shall be made at the board meeting in which the board is taking action on the contract. A board member with an indirect interest is not required to refrain from voting on the contract.”
PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION
The penalty for unlawful interest, under TCA 12-4-102, includes losing the office and not being eligible to hold that position or a similar one for 10 years.
Disciplinary action and criminal charges against an employee breaking the policy also are possible.
“If a board member is found to have an indirect interest and fails to disclose such interest, or becomes directly interested in any contract, he/she shall forfeit all compensation,” the pending policy says. “He/she shall also be dismissed form the board and be ineligible to serve in the same or similar position for ten (10) years.”
Further, the board may create a School District Ethics Committee of three members appointed to one-year terms by the board head with confirmation by the board. At least two of the committee members shall be board members.
“Questions and complaints regarding violation of this Code of Ethics shall be directed to the chair of the Ethics Committee,” the Code of Ethics section of a general Policy 1.106 suggested by TSBA says.
Further, it says the complaint must be in writing, signed by the person making the complaint and include details about the facts surrounding the complaint.
In reviewing the complaints, the committee may refer the matter to the board attorney, in Kingsport’s case the city attorney.
In cases where the complaint is against a board member, refer the matter to the school board for “possible public censure, if warranted.”
If an employee, the matter is to be referred to the director of schools, in Kingsport’s case the superintendent, for possible disciplinary action, if warranted. And “in a case involving possible violation of state statues,” the committee may “refer the matter to the district attorney for possible ouster or criminal prosecution.”