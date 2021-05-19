BLOUNTVILLE — Members of Sullivan County’s Budget Committee did not get all the answers they wanted from county school officials on Wednesday regarding the county school system’s funding request for the upcoming budget year.
A big question left hanging: Can the school system operate, including giving teachers $2.51 million in raises, without asking for new money from the county?
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said the school system isn’t exactly asking for new money.
At, or at least near, the heart of that debate is the county’s earlier message to the school system that the county budget will be developed based on funding the county school system with the same total local revenue as this year.
A sticking point: The county plans to decrease the portion of the school system’s revenue that comes from the county property tax and replace it with growth in sales tax revenues, which are up considerably this year.
Jones touched on that move several times when asked about the system’s need for more money, calling it a “scary proposition” that he worries will leave the school system short on money if sales taxes don’t come in as projected.
The county’s budget office sent a letter to school officials last Friday with a specific list of what budget committee members wanted explained in more detail. School officials responded with a packet of information Wednesday that provided more details, but not everything the committee had asked to see.
Ultimately, Commissioner Darlene Calton made a motion to ask the school officials to come back at a future date with comprehensive information on how much the school system expects to save due to the closure of multiple schools. The motion was approved by the budget committee.
Afterward, Commissioner Dwight King said he can’t accept the current school budget request, and he made a motion for the committee to ask school officials to go back to the drawing board and come back with a budget with a total close to what the system had this year.
The school system is seeking to increase its total budget by nearly $4.35 million, to $89.96 million. To balance that budget, the system’s budget request estimates use of $8.8 million of the system’s fund balance, which totals about $18.9 million.
The school system’s budget request includes an estimate it would end the upcoming year by returning $1.1 million to fund balance.
Documents based on state audits from the past 10 years, and distributed to budget committee members on Wednesday by county budget office staff, show that would be a drastic reversal and the lowest end-of-year addition to the fund balance since 2013.
According to the documents, the school system’s annual budgets have typically ended with millions of dollars left unspent, due to a combination of revenues in excess of projections and spending less than budgeted.
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, the two figures totaled $7.97 million.
Figures for prior years include $7.02 million in 2019, $5.54 million in 2018, $4.75 million in 2017, and $5.5 million in 2016.
Revenues came in short each year between 2011 and 2014 but have exceeded budget projections each year since, most recently by $1.55 million in 2020, and $1.77 million in 2019.
A look at unspent appropriations shows significantly higher dollar amounts and a steady climb for the past six years.
Unspent appropriations (money budgeted, but not spent) totaled about $6.42 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, according to the documents based on state audits. For that 12-month budget cycle, the school system’s approved 2019-2020 general purpose school fund was $84,301,098.
The $6.42 million is what was budgeted, but not used. State auditors call it a variance.
The single biggest chunk of that unspent $6.42 million came from funding budgeted for instruction.
According to the audit, the variance there last year totaled about $2.84 million.
School officials have said using $8.8 million of the system’s fund balance to balance the upcoming budget will drop the available fund balance below a state required minimum, and possibly leave the system without enough money to operate if sales taxes don’t come in as high as projected.
Some budget committee members, and other county officials involved in the budget development process, point to the documented trend of excess revenue and unspent appropriations — totaling millions in recent years — in questioning that fear.
A time for the next budget committee meeting will be announced by the office of Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.