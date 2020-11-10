KINGSPORT — A second Sullivan County school has gone all virtual because of the effects of the novel coronavirus on adult staff and faculty and shortages of substitute teachers.
After sending two grade levels of students home for virtual learning because of a shortage of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colonial Heights Middle School has gone all virtual learning until Nov. 23. Sullivan Central High School went virtual on Nov. 2.
In addition, more than 1,300 applications have been filed for the Sullivan County Schools Virtual Learning Academy for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
WHY THE ALL-VIRTUAL OPERATION?
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox confirmed on Monday that the county middle school on the outskirts of Kingsport would be closed for in-person learning until the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Earlier, the sixth and then seventh grades at the school had been sent home for virtual learning, as had a grade level at Miller Perry Elementary and all of Sullivan Gardens K-8, although it returned to in-person learning on Monday.
Miller Perry’s fifth grade is set to return on Thursday, while the seventh grade at Colonial Heights was to have returned on Wednesday before the whole school went virtual. Central is set to return on Friday.
School system officials called such virtual moves “surgical” approaches rather than simply making a whole school or whole system virtual.
In addition, all Sullivan County students are virtual on Wednesdays.
As school officials said at a recent school board work session and then a meeting, the virtual school and grade level decisions are because not enough adults, either teachers, administrators or substitutes, are available to teach students in-person and not enough other adults are available to proctor students in classes where quarantined teachers are at home.
“It’s primarily because we don’t have enough adults to handle the classes even if teachers are quarantined and teaching at home,” county school board Chairman Randall Jones said on Monday. “Right now, there’s a greater need for subs.”
Jones, a former teacher and one-time assistant superintendent in Bristol, Tennessee, said that all school systems are scrambling for substitutes and had a shortage before the coronavirus hit.
Cox said the sub shortage is “critical” and that the school system has experienced an unprecedented number of mid-school-year retirements.
Four teachers retired recently, bringing to 19 the total for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, the system is short 14 contract bus driver positions.
HOW MANY STUDENTS WANT TO BE VIRTUAL NEXT SEMESTER?
Also, applications have been filed for 1,344 students, out of more than 8,800 students systemwide, to be virtual during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year starting in January.
Midnight on Sunday was the deadline for applications. Cox said that applications will be reviewed and that only students who had satisfactory academic performance and attendance will be allowed to be virtual instead of face to face.
Kingsport is in hybrid mode, with students in two staggered groups attending in-person two days a school week and virtual the other three.
Neighboring Hawkins County Schools have in-person learning except for virtual Fridays. All have options for students to remain all virtual.