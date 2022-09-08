KINGSPORT — Anyone wanting to buy the former Colonial Heights Middle School via an internet auction later this month be forewarned: no outhouses, hogs, hog pens, beer sales or beer gardens allowed.
Also, only residential or school use is allowed, and any residential housing must be at least 1,500 square feet per unit and use siding, brick or stone for exterior walls, with no temporary structures allowed.
AUCTION COMING
Sullivan County Schools is gearing up for an auction of the more than 16-acre property and building to run from 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, to noon on Monday, Sept. 26.
The auction will not include a parcel, 40 by 200 feet or so, deeded to the county at the rear of the property. County Mayor Richard Venable said the county commission hasn’t taken any action on what will become of that property.
As previously publicized, the minimum bid is $2 million. That is the most recent unsolicited offer from Lakeway Christian Schools, which operates Tri-Cities Christian Academy, in a letter earlier this year.
In addition, Kingsport’s Board of Education in a 3-2 vote has asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to bid up to $2.25 million for the property, for which the school system would reimburse the city; any bid beyond that would be the city’s funding separate from the school system.
Also, an unnamed developer has expressed an interest in the property for residential development, Sullivan County BOE Chairman Randall Jones said.
DEED RESTRICTIONS ABOUND
Jones also said the 1950s language and deed restrictions on the property, which allow only residential or school use, are included in the online information about the auction in the interest of complete transparency.
“I don’t have a clue why it was written the way it was,” Jones said of the assortment of deed restrictions.
He also said school district officials are working to see if the auction can be extended if 11th-hour bids are made, although he said details are still being worked out.
“We don’t want someone to submit a bid one minute before the deadline” and others not have a chance to respond as they would in an in-person auction, Jones said.
The property is at 415 Lebanon Road and is in the Kingsport city limits. It was home to the Colonial Heights Chargers and fed students into the former Sullivan South High. It closed in May 2021.
“The property is being sold ‘as is, where is,’ and no warranties or guarantees are made, expressed or implied, as to the condition of the property. A quitclaim deed to the property will be executed to the successful bidder,” the notice on the school system website states.
“The property consists of 16.21 acres, a school consisting of 54,142 sq. ft., two modular units, one storage building and one storage/garage building. Also, located on the property is a football field with a track and bleacher seating, a softball field and a baseball field. The school contains a gym/stage with bleachers, library and cafeteria. Minimum bid will begin at two million dollars and final disposition must be accepted by the Sullivan County Commission.”
After that description come the caveats via 1950s deed restrictions.
According to information from Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, Colonial Heights Middle was built in 1957 with additions in 1959, 1961 and 1967 and a renovation in 1987.
DEED RESTRICTIONS DETAILED
“The premises herein conveyed shall be used for school or residence purposes only, and if used for residence purposes, any dwelling erected thereon shall have a minimum ground surface of 1,500 square feet, and have an exterior of frame, brick or stone construction.
“No buildings erected on said premises for temporary use shall be permanently left thereon, and no temporary dwelling shall be constructed thereon; there shall be no garage apartments on said premises; no hogs shall be kept and no hog pens placed thereon, and no outside toilets shall be built on said premises. No beer or intoxicants of any kind shall be kept for sale or sold upon said premises, and no beer garden or business of a kindred nature shall be operated thereon.”
Further internet sale details are coming soon, the posting promises.