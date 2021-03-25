NASHVILLE — The College System of Tennessee Thursday honored its outstanding students, faculty and staff members, and two colleges of the year in the system’s third annual Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Awards.
The system also honored the philanthropists, volunteers and partners who support students, faculty, staff and colleges.
The six individual SOAR Award winners are from Chattanooga State, Southwest Tennessee and Walters State Community Colleges and the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology at Oneida, Pulaski and Shelbyville.
Columbia State Community College and TCAT Shelbyville were named the Community and Technical Colleges of the Year respectively.
The individual SOAR Award winner for 2020-21 from Northeast Tennessee is Faculty Member of the Year Candace Justice, director of instructional design and associate professor of English, Walters State Community College in Morristown.
The Tennessee Board of Regents established the SOAR Awards in 2019 to recognize and honor the outstanding students, faculty and staff members; the major accomplishments of the colleges; and the philanthropists, volunteers and partners who support them.
Each of the system’s 40 college nominates a student, faculty member and staff member for the individual SOAR Awards. The nominees participate in regional judging in East, Middle and West Tennessee. A total of 18 regional finalists — six students, six faculty and six staff members — advance to the state level. A panel of judges conducted virtual interviews with the 18 finalists to select the Outstanding Students, Faculty and Staff Members of the Year for community colleges and technical colleges.
This year’s SOAR Awards ceremony was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The video is posted on the college system’s website at tbr.edu/soar.
The SOAR ceremony also honored the 36 members of the Phi Theta Kappa All-Tennessee Academic Team and 20 Outstanding National Technical Honor Society members. PTK is the national honor society for community college students and NTHS is the equivalent for students in technical programs.
At TCAT Elizabethton, NTHS student winners are Rachel Mendez-Barrios and Tiffany Danielle Butler; at Northeast State Community College they are Stephanie Martinis, Marilyn Murray and Brittany Rowell; and at Walters State Community College they are Anna Adams, Denise Montgomery and Donald Tucker. All those students are listed at https://tbr.edu/soar/ptk-nths.
Among 12 finalists for the individual awards, who will be awarded plaques, were: faculty Myles Cook, a criminal justice/corrections instructor at TCAT Elizabethton; and staff Brenda Lamb, a student affairs liaison at TCAT Morristown.
The College System of Tennessee, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, is the state’s largest public higher education system, with 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students annually.