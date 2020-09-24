KINGSPORT — Someone associated with the Dobyns-Bennett High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.
And Jefferson Elementary School has eight confirmed cases, the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Kingsport City Schools.
However, a school system official said there are no plans to shut down Jefferson or any of its classrooms or to cancel or postpone D-B’s football game tonight in Kingsport with Daniel Boone High School.
After the city school board’s called meeting and work session Thursday night, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the Jefferson cases so far haven’t met the criteria for closing selected classes or the whole school of about 450 students.
In addition, True confirmed that an “individual associated with the (Dobyns-Bennett High) football program” has tested positive for COVID-19.
In other schools news, Kingsport City Schools’ D-B EXCEL campus in the Press Building downtown soon is to be purchased instead of leased, and buying adjoining space is also part of the deal.
The Board of Education voted 7-0 on Thursday to approve the proposal, which includes spending more than $1.9 million to buy out the lease of the existing campus for $1,523,000 and purchasing the rest without changing the annual $170,000 payment the school system makes on the property.
COVID-19 Status
According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on the Kingsport City Schools website k12k.com Thursday evening, of the eight confirmed cases at Jefferson, one was dated Sept. 23, one Sept. 22, one Sept. 21, two Sept. 18, two Sept. 16 and one Sept. 15.
All told, six city schools have a combined total of 22 confirmed cases that are listed as active for 10 days after confirmation by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department. The school system reports cases only by schools, central office or systemwide, not breaking down the data by students or adults.
True after the Thursday meeting said he could not say if the D-B football case was an adult or student but that it is not expected to impact the Daniel Boone High at D-B game Friday night.
“At this point, based on information we have we do not expect it to affect the (Boone) game,” True said.
True said that the dates are when the cases were reported to the city school system, not when people necessarily had their positive results, so he doesn’t know if the football case is part of Thursday’s numbers from health officials or not. The school system leaves the confirmed cases on its website for 10 days, the length of time people with COVID-19 are supposed to isolate, although he said it is possible some already have isolated for 10 days and are back in school.
Aside from Jefferson, five other schools had confirmed cases listed on the dashboard as of Thursday evening. Adams and Jackson elementary schools each had four cases, D-B had three, including one dated Thursday, D-B EXCEL had two and Sevier Middle had one.
In all these cases, True said, the school system follows protocols outlined in its Operations Manual on the school system website.
Any student, staff or faculty member who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more is to quarantine for 14 days. Anyone with a positive test result is to isolate for 10 days and not return to school until 24 hours fever-free without temperature-lowering medication.
WHY PURCHASE NOW?
The existing D-B EXCEL campus, near the Administrative Support Center or central office, is 16,596 square feet, for which the system has been paying $170,000 a year for four years to lease to the building developer. But Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said that developer is planning to sell the unsold sections of the building and gave the school system its contractual right of first refusal on three areas.
In addition, the developer is offering to sell a 1,771-square-foot section in the center of the building and a 9,998-square-foot section fronting Roller Street for $454,000, making for a total amount of $1,977,390.
Since the city isn’t issuing bonds this year, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the plan is for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to issue capital outlay notes to fund the purchase and then issue bonds next year to refinance the outlay notes.
Frye said the current lease amounts to an interest rate of about 3.95%, compared to capital outlay interest of about 2% and potential bond interest of 1.25% to 1.5%. The change would add two years to the 15-year amortization of the property but would leave the current debt payment for D-B EXCEL at $171,000 a year so as not to reduce capital money available for other projects.