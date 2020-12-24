BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools has recognized 10 students across the district as winners in the fourth annual Christmas card art contest as well as a high school golfer who won a state championship.
At a recent school board meeting, Director of Schools David Cox said the 10 winning designs were chosen from among 87 entries.
Each budding artist received a copy of A Magazine for the Arts based out of Bristol that includes reproductions of all 10 winning works of art.
The winners are:
Abby Good of Emmett Elementary
Mary Ann Smith of Holston Elementary
Jayden Foster of Indian Springs Elementary
Keaton Barton of Miller Perry Elementary
Adyson Roberts of Holston Middle
Lorelai Laningham of Holston Middle
Bonnie Dolan of Sullivan Gardens K-8
Autumn Stanley of Sullivan East Middle
Chloe Springer of Sullivan South High
Isabelle Tate of Sullivan South High
Cox and the school board also recognized Sullivan South High golfer Kara Carter. She received her certificate as the individual large school state champion for 2020.
Her golf coach, John Wooten, also attended the meeting. He was recently chosen to be the golf coach at the new West Ridge High School to open in August 2021.