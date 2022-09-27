Left to right, Kingsport school board President Melissa Woods, Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash talk after the Tuesday, Sept. 27, work session at which Woods announced she would propose choosing Hampton as the interim superintendent from Nov. 1 through June 30, 2023. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse is retiring Oct. 31, and a majority of the board agreed it was not feasible to get a new superintendent on board much sooner than that, although member Julie Byers said she wanted to try and question why a slate of interim candidates could not be offered.
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023.
That’s based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an informal consensus of a majority of school board members on Hampton and advice on the process from former board members.
She plans for the board to vote on Hampton’s appointment at its Oct. 11 meeting, the last scheduled voting session before Moorhouse retires on Oct. 31.
However, board member Julie Byers said she learned of the proposal five minutes before the board meeting started and questioned why others wouldn’t be considered.
Woods said she meant to talk with Byers about the idea after the Tennessee School Boards Association meeting in Bristol, Tennessee, on Monday but missed connecting with her after the meeting.
Woods, Vice President Todd Golden and members Jim Welch and Brandon Fletcher agreed with the idea of Hampton as an interim and a June 30 interim contract expiration. Golden is the only current board member who’s gone through a superintendent search.
Fletcher said Hampton is “more than capable of getting us through that budgetary process,” while Welch said: “This is a crucial time where we need community confidence.”
Further, Moorhouse said most superintendents would have to give a 30-day or 60-day notice, which Golden said would be added to a two-month search process and take at least four or five months, not three.
“I’m really upset that we have to name an interim,” Byers said, adding that she thought Moorhouse would stay through the 2022-23 school year.
“I think there is support for Dr. Hampton to be named interim,” Woods said, although she added she would gladly accommodate the nomination of others if the school board wanted that.
Byers also suggested others in the Administrative Support Center or school system could be considered.
In addition, Byers said no matter who is interim it should be for a shorter period, maybe until the end of the calendar year, so if a new superintendent was hired he or she could push for priorities in spending in the 2023-24 budget, which will be funded in part by a new Tennessee funding formula.
“In three months, we may have a superintendent,” Byers said, saying an interim for the rest of the school year may not be required and that contract could be extended later if needed. “The longer you have the more complacent you get.”
Woods and Golden, however, said that timeline is unworkable, while Welch said he doesn’t want a superintendent who would leave another system on short notice.
“The only thing I can say is in 34 days we won’t have a superintendent,” Woods said. “It is what it is. We don’t have control over that” timing.
So Woods said at the Oct. 11 board meeting she would propose that Hampton, an 11-year principal at D-B, become interim superintendent.
Woods said she would work with City Attorney Rodney Rowlett to work up a contract for Hampton and has talked with previous school board members to get advice about the process.
Woods said the best plan is to name an interim and then determine the next steps in appointing a superintendent. After the meeting, she said the Oct. 11 meeting would not address the search for a permanent superintendent
“It seems there is board support for me to go forward in placing that on the board agenda,” Woods said, adding it would emphasize stability for KCS employees, students, their families and the community.
Before becoming principal at D-B, Hampton served as a special education teacher, school counselor, assistant principal and secondary curriculum coordinator.