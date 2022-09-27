KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton may become interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on Nov. 1. He would replace the retiring Jeff Moorhouse through June 30, 2023.

That’s based on a proposal unveiled Tuesday night by Board of Education President Melissa Woods, who said she had an informal consensus of a majority of school board members on Hampton and advice on the process from former board members.

