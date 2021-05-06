ROGERSVILLE — Cheyenne Sellers was remembered Wednesday by teachers and classmates as a beloved and outstanding student with an amazing personality.
The 18-year-old Cherokee High School senior was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Caney Creek Road near Rogersville.
The terrible news was reported on the Cherokee band’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.
The post stated, “Cheyenne Sellers was a constant in our program for the last four years as a trumpet player, but even more so as a person. You could always count on her to be there and to be prepared for any event we had. She always had a smile on her face and an amazing personality.”
Cherokee band director Brandon Linkous told the Times News on Wednesday that Sellers was an outstanding student inside and outside the classroom.
“Cheyenne played trumpet for four years in Cherokee band,” Linkous said. “She was also involved in culinary arts and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America). Cheyenne was beloved by her friends. Cheyenne can be described as kindhearted, funny, and a person you wanted to spend time around.”
Linkous added, “You were always greeted by a smile any time you saw her. Cheyenne was beloved by the faculty, staff and students.”
Culinary arts instructor Whitney Roberson-Swinney posted on Facebook that Sellers always had a smile on her face.
“She was always eager to participate and help out with events and loved being in the kitchen,” Roberson-Swinney added. “Let’s please remember her family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Dossett stated in his report that at about 2:45 p.m. Sellers was driving a 2005 Mazda westbound on Caney Creek Road approaching the Old Mill Road intersection.
According to the report, the vehicle exited the road to the right, overcorrected, and again ran off the road to the right, striking a utility pole.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Cherokee would have additional counselors on hand and on call as needed.
Students and staff were encouraged to make use of the support at school and within their churches, Hixson added.
“I would just like to say that Cheyenne’s family has many HCS staff members praying for them at this time,” Hixson said. “She leaves behind a legacy of caring for others. As a parent, I cannot imagine the grief her family is dealing with at this time. The HCS family stands with hers during this time.”