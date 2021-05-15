ROGERSVILLE — NJROTC Area Nine Manager Cmdr. Merv Dial has announced that Cherokee High School NJROTC has been named a “Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors” for the 15th consecutive year.
Cherokee naval sciences instructor Gary Stidham said this distinction is a significant accomplishment and community service is a significant component.
The unit averaged about 130 cadets each academic semester.
The COVID-19 pandemic diminished opportunities for community service, but the cadets managed to complete 1,994 community support hours and 113 school support hours for a total of 2,107 community service hours this academic year.
One new community service endeavor was assisting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee distribute food to needy families in the Hawkins County area.
These efforts were accomplished through the leadership of NROTC Commanding Officers Josie Roten and Gabriel Lyons, Executive Officer Jessica Rawlings, Operations Officer Ian Stewart, and Command Master Chiefs Nathaniel Johnson and Miguel Dominguez.
Cherokee NJROTC has 30 seniors graduating this year. Seven cadets plan to attend a four-year college, 10 aim to attend a two-year college/vocational-technical school, and nine plan careers that require them to possess a high school diploma.
Cadet Gabriel Lyons has enlisted in the Navy’s nuclear engineering program.
Cherokee had 41 cadets on the A/B Honor Roll, and 31 of them made the National Honors level with a GPA at or above 3.5.
Cherokee’s Navy JROTC success is built on a program that promotes patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life.
The JROTC places emphasis on character development, education, and community service, which helps cadets to function as responsible, reliable citizens of Hawkins County.
On May 12, the Cherokee unit held its annual awards ceremony, during which cadets were awarded ribbons, medals and aiguillettes for participation in JROTC and team activities, as well as for personal, academic, and athletic achievement; and leadership.
Cherokee High School NJROTC leadership ethos are personified by the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.
Honor — cadets are accountable for their professional and personal behavior and should remain mindful of the privilege given them to serve.
Courage — gives cadets the moral and mental strength to do what is right, with confidence and resolution, even in the face of temptation or adversity.
Commitment — is the day-to-day duty of every cadet in the Cherokee NJROTC program to join together as a team to improve the quality of their unit, their fellow classmates, and themselves.