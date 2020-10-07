ROGERSVILLE — A total of 134 Cherokee High School students and 18 teachers will be in quarantine until Oct. 19 as a result of seven new COVID-19 cases reported at the school last week.
As a result of that spike in cases, Cherokee reverted to 100% virtual classes this week. Next week (Oct. 12-16) is fall break, and all students are expected to have completed quarantine and to return to the classroom on Oct. 19.
On Thursday, however, the Board of Education will meet in special session to discuss what the post fall break schedule will look like.
For the past several weeks, students have been attending school in the classroom Monday through Thursday and attending classes virtually on Friday while schools undergo a deep cleaning.
Initially the BOE intended on returning to the regular five days per week in the classroom when school resumes after fall break.
BOE Chairman Chris Christian told the Times News on Tuesday, however, that Director of Schools Matt Hixson is recommending that the school system keep the four-day schedule, at least until Christmas break.
BOE likely to keep four-day week for now
The BOE will act on that recommendation when it meets in special session on Thursday at noon.
“The four-day week gives our teachers time to do their planning on Friday because a lot of our teachers are having to do both the in-class teaching and online teaching, which is an increased burden on their time,” Christian said. “Other systems are able to have classroom-only teachers and online virtual-only teachers, but we don’t have that luxury. In order to shoulder the responsibility for both, they need that extra day of planning and collaboration.”
The recent COVID spike also forced the cancellation of all extracurricular activities this week at Cherokee including Friday’s football game against Crockett.
Homecoming activities have also been canceled, although the Oct. 23 homecoming game against Tennessee High is still on for now.
Cherokee up to 232 quarantines so far
Since the beginning of the school year, Cherokee has had 15 COVID cases, compared to two each at Volunteer High School, Surgoinsville Elementary, Surgoinsville Middle, and Bulls Gap School; and one each at Church Hill Elementary, Pathways Alternative, Rogersville Middle, St. Clair Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, and Clinch School.
Cherokee also had 232 students quarantined due to possible COVID exposure, including the 134 current quarantines, as well as 21 staff members quarantined, including the 18 currently. The next highest is Volunteer with 72 students and seven staff quarantined, although all of those have been released.
Hixson told the Times News on Tuesday he has no explanation for the higher number of cases at Cherokee.
“I don’t believe anyone knows the ‘why’ behind this virus”
“Through last Friday, the identified cases were not linked,” Hixson said. “It could be a variety of issues coming into play. We are working with our local health department to identify cases, identify any links, and limit exposure.”
Hixson added, “As to the reasons why we are seeing higher numbers at CHS, I don’t believe anyone knows the ‘why’ behind this virus. We have continued to recommend distancing, cleaning, and the use of masks per direct guidance from the CDC, regional, and local health departments. Our hope is that after the fall break we start again and try to keep the virus at bay through renewed practices, and keep our students in school. We will continue to deep clean each week in addition to the daily cleaning routines.”
All other quarantines in Hawkins County Schools have expired except for Surgoinsville Elementary, which has two current COVID cases and nine students who are quarantined until Oct. 19, and Bulls Gap which has one current case and six students who will be lifted from quarantine on Wednesday.