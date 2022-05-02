ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program has been named a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 16th consecutive year.
NJROTC Area Nine Manager Commander Merv Dial announced that the program received the award April 26.
Normally, the senior naval science instructor is allowed to nominate a maximum of three cadets to the U.S. Naval Service Academy.
This distinction also allows him to nominate three additional cadets to the service academy of any branch of the military.
Accepted cadets who have completed at least three years of NJROTC are eligible to receive a promotion to pay grade E-3 upon enlistment in the Navy or Air Force and pay grade E-2 in the Army or Marine Corps.
Cadets who have completed two years of NJROTC are entitled to pay grade E-2 in the Navy.
The Cherokee NJROTC program averages around 135 cadets each semester.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the program completed 3,880 community support hours and 349 school support hours for a total of 4,229 community service hours.
Additionally, the program raised $12,107 for Read Across America in that period.
According to the Cherokee program, its focus on character and community service helps to prepare students to be reliable and responsible Hawkins County citizens.
“A secret to success could be Cherokee’s Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps’ promotion of patriotism, a love of country, respect for the flag, and pride in the American way of life,” states an NJROTC press release.
The NJROTC will hold its annual awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cherokee gymnasium. Cadets will receive ribbons, medals and aiguillettes for NJROTC participation as well as personal achievements in academics, athletics and leadership.
Before the event, the program will conduct a change of command ceremony, and a new unit commander, executive officer, and unit officers will be named.