The sidewalk leading up to the Buck Van Huss Dome, the basketball venue at Dobyns-Bennett High School, has some new chalk art honoring D-B's Tennessee championship in its size category. Artist Kelly Gardener did the artwork Tuesday. D-B's boys basketball team won its classification in the TSSAA tournament in Murfreesboro March 19.
featured
Chalk art honors state championship D-B basketball team
Rick Wagner
Reporter
