ROGERSVILLE — Sometimes family has to take precedence over business.
At the beginning of the Hawkins County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Chairman Chris Christian asked if his fellow board members and the audience would mind if he paused the meeting at 6:30 so he could watch his daughter Megan, who is a sophomore at Milligan University, race in a national competition.
Megan is a member of the track team that traveled to South Dakota to compete in the NAIA Indoor National Finals, which is a multi-day competition.
Megan participated in the distance medley relay. Her team placed first in the preliminary competition and was set to move on to the finals on Saturday.