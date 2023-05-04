Central High 9:00 Club presents 'Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical' in May From staff reports May 4, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central High School 9:00 Club's presentation of "Beauty and the Best - The Broadway Musical" Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — Central High School’s 9:00 Club celebrates its 25th year with a presentation of “Beauty and the Beast – The Broadway Musical” in May at the Central High Auditorium.The performances feature a live orchestra, authentic costuming, singing, and favorite characters from the original musical.What days and times? Performances will be nightly at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6 and Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13.How much is admission?Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children. “Magical” Roses will be sold at the door for $6.Snacks availableConcessions — Themed snacks and drinks will be available outside the theatre.For more informationFacebook — https://www.facebook.com/groups/463486480283/ Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Music Literature Theatre LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Mayor Shull to nominate Tim Dean as school board member By RICK WAGNER rwagner@sixriversmedia.com Teen Takeover: 'The drug epidemic has no mercy' By Alice Addair D-B Sophomore UPDATED: TBI investigating what it says are hoax calls about active school shooters By RICK WAGNER rwagner@sixriversmedia.com Northeast State commencement set Tuesday, May 9 By TOM WILSON COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTOR Teen Takeover: R-Mateys getting ready for regional competition May 13 By Asy Smith D-B Sophomore Watch now: D-B mock trial exhibition ends with jury split 4-3 favoring defendant By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net The rise of Memphis as a center for cotton and the slave trade By Bill Carey Teen Takeover: New antique store to open in downtown Kingsport By Jack Reosti D-B Freshman From BEP to TISA: Kingsport public schools funding stream reaches record high By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Teen Takeover: Small Miracles helps people (and horses) live their best lives By Tucker Hughes D-B Junior ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.