BLOUNTVILLE — The library at Central Heights Elementary had been overstuffed with Christmas gift bags the past few days, but with the work of some elves the 82 bags for students in need were moved to the gym on Wednesday for distribution.
The little Sullivan County school east of Kingsport, just off U.S. Highway 11-W, has about 210 students this school year. It has distributed the bags each Christmas season since about 2003, according to interim Principal Greg Harvey and counselor Stacey Gillman, who has been at the school for eight years.
Gillman, dressed in an elf T-shirt, said Celebration Church, Salem United Methodist Church, Steele Creek Baptist Church, the Outdoorsmen, Immanuel Lutheran Church (literally across the road from the school), Luvs Mobile Home and Retrac Quality Motors donated to the program, as well as teachers, staff, parents and others in the community. She said teachers and staff went on shopping trips to buy needed items with monetary donations.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of the community,” Gillman said. She said the gifts are tailored to each child, based on what parents or guardians said the children needed at the first of the school year. Each child got at least two bags of food, a book, three toys, a blanket, shoes and a coat. A bicycle also was among the gifts.
Harvey said other elementary schools across the county have similar programs. Central Heights parents had picked up more than 60 bags as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Gillman said teachers and staff would deliver some to those without a vehicle or who couldn’t make the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. pickup.
Food also went out from the school on Thanksgiving as provided by Salem UMC, which provided a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.
“We’ve got just around 200 kids, but they’re serving about 80,” said Harvey, a retired Sullivan South High principal who came back to the system for a year to head Central Heights. He said he is amazed how well the teachers and other staff know each and every child.
“They know every one of the kids. They know who their brothers and sisters are,” Harvey said. “They love these kids.”
Unlike every other year of the program, the 2020 distribution occurred in the middle of a pandemic when the county school system is in complete virtual learning mode.
Harvey said the school has done well despite teacher and staff quarantines but would have struggled had the school board not made all schools virtual since substitute teachers are hard to find these days.