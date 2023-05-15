Carson-Newman University’s nursing program received a $1,000 gift from Tennova-Jefferson Memorial Hospital in celebration of National Doctor’s Day. Representing JMH is Carson-Newman Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Hong Tjoa, left. Receiving the gift is Nursing Department Chair Lana Spence, center, and C-N President Charles A. Fowler, right. The group stands in front of the future home of C-N nursing, the Drama and Ted Russell Center.
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — In celebration of National Doctor’s Day, Tennova Healthcare–Jefferson Memorial Hospital chose to thank providers who serve the community and hospitals.
In lieu of gifts, Tennova Healthcare–Jefferson donated to local nursing programs, Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City and Morristown-based Walters State Community College, a Wednesday news release from Carson-Newman said.
According to Jefferson Memorial, physicians voted to determine what cause they wanted the money to go towards. In support of future caregivers, they chose to give Carson-Newman’s nursing scholarship fund $1,000, benefiting students who have chosen healthcare career paths.
The physicians also chose to donate to the Walters State Foundation’s general nursing scholarship.
The donation comes as Carson-Newman readies to open its 48,000-square-foot Drama and Ted Russell Center. The facility, scheduled to welcome students this fall, will serve as the new hub for C-N’s nursing program. The center includes additional classroom space, simulation labs, health assessment labs and general skills labs.