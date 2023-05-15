Check presentation for Carson-Newman nursing

Carson-Newman University’s nursing program received a $1,000 gift from Tennova-Jefferson Memorial Hospital in celebration of National Doctor’s Day. Representing JMH is Carson-Newman Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Hong Tjoa, left. Receiving the gift is Nursing Department Chair Lana Spence, center, and C-N President Charles A. Fowler, right. The group stands in front of the future home of C-N nursing, the Drama and Ted Russell Center.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — In celebration of National Doctor’s Day, Tennova Healthcare–Jefferson Memorial Hospital chose to thank providers who serve the community and hospitals.

In lieu of gifts, Tennova Healthcare–Jefferson donated to local nursing programs, Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City and Morristown-based Walters State Community College, a Wednesday news release from Carson-Newman said.

