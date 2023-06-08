Carson-Newman University nursing student Rodney Clark practices a head-to-toe assessment. The school’s nursing program was one of several areas Colleges of Distinction touted when it named Carson-Newman to its recent list of celebrated universities.
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has been designated a “College of Distinction” for the 2023-24 academic year.
The announcement comes from Texas-based organization Colleges of Distinction, which said that C-N’s commitment to providing a high-quality undergraduate education that focuses on hands-on learning, strong student-teacher relationships, a vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.
“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction, said in a C-N news release. “And Carson-Newman’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”
To receive the designation, Carson-Newman demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education in such areas as student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning and community involvement.
The university was also recognized as a “Christian College of Distinction” and for its business, education and nursing programs. In addition, Carson-Newman received a special accolade for its Career Development initiatives for undergraduate students.
Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has honored schools with a dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. The group explains its selection process as comprising a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools.
The program accepts only those schools that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community and Successful Outcomes. The organization explained that its evaluation process differs from many popular college rankings, whose formulas grade institutions based on such factors as faculty salaries, endowment size and peer opinion.
“We don’t rank our schools,” Schritter said in the release. “Every student has individual needs and flourishes in a specific environment. We prefer to focus on the innovative ways that colleges all around the country are providing an enriching undergraduate experience,” he said. “We are deeply inspired by how Carson-Newman immerses students in their academic pursuits, fostering a welcoming community that provides unwavering support throughout their college years and beyond.”