Carson-Newman holds new student residence complex groundbreaking

Carson-Newman University Thursday broke ground on a new student residence complex. West Campus Commons is the largest construction project in C-N’s history with a slated completion of Fall 2024. Pictured left to right are: Ondes Webster, C-N; Megan Chafin, Barber McMurry Architects; Robert Key, C-N; Kristi Paczkowski, C-N Board of Trustees; Charles A. Fowler, C-N President; Patsy Wallace, C-N Board of Trustees; Dr. Hong Tjoa, C-N Board of Trustees, Chair; Derek Driskill, SGA President; Marshal White, C-N Board of Trustees; Jim Schmidt, University Housing Solutions; Gloria Walker, C-N; and David Haynes, Bank of Tennessee.

 CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY VIA CHHARLES KEY

Community Contributor

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University broke ground Thursday on the largest construction project in the school’s history, a new student residence complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you