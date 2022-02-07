JEFFERSON CITY — A Tuesday, Feb. 8 Carson-Newman University event featuring Dr. Ternae Jordan Sr. has been postponed for a later date. The pastor of Chattanooga’s Mt. Canaan Baptist Church was scheduled to speak as part of C-N's Black History Month initiatives. A possible date later this month is being assessed, according to a news release from the school.
