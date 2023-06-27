Faith Marable, a Carson-Newman University Admissions representative, greets families as they arrive on campus. The university was named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, for “going above and beyond” in helping transfer students transition to the University. It is the third consecutive year C-N has received the honor.
JEFFERSON CITY — For the third consecutive year, Carson-Newman University has been named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll. The honor is in recognition of the “dynamic pathways (C-N) has created to support community college transfer students.”
The PTK Transfer Honor Roll recognized Carson-Newman as among the nation’s top institutions for developing transfer pathways that lead community college students to achieve excellence and success.
The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion.
“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”
Those interested in learning more about transferring to Carson-Newman can call 865-471-3223, or visit cn.edu/applyonline.