Carson-Newman recognized for helping transfer statudents

Faith Marable, a Carson-Newman University Admissions representative, greets families as they arrive on campus. The university was named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll, for “going above and beyond” in helping transfer students transition to the University. It is the third consecutive year C-N has received the honor.

 CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY

JEFFERSON CITY — For the third consecutive year, Carson-Newman University has been named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2023 Transfer Honor Roll. The honor is in recognition of the “dynamic pathways (C-N) has created to support community college transfer students.” 

Carson-Newman University logo

The PTK Transfer Honor Roll recognized Carson-Newman as among the nation’s top institutions for developing transfer pathways that lead community college students to achieve excellence and success.

