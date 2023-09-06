Author Kara Stooksbury

Carson-Newman University’s Dr. Kara Stooksbury holds a copy of her recently released book, ““Today’s Civil Rights and Liberties Issues: Democrats and Republicans.”

 CONTRIBUTED BY CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY VIA CHARLES KEY

JEFFERSON CITY — A newly released book by a Carson-Newman University professor grew from her interest in government and politics, and a second book is planned.

Dr. Kara Stooksbury book is titled “Today’s Civil Rights and Liberties Issues: Democrats and Republicans.” Published by Bloomsbury publishing, it addresses a topic in which the Carson-Newman professor of political science is very comfortable.


