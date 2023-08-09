Drama and Ted Russell Center ribbon cutting

About 400 guests celebrated the opening of Carson-Newman University’s Ted and Drama Russell Center with an Aug. 8 ribbon cutting ceremony. Left to right are: Robert Key of C-N; David Reynolds and Brian Norris of  Home Federal; Doug Kennedy of Johnson & Galyon; Dr. Hong Tjoa, chairman of the C-N Board of Trustees; Dawn Varnedoe of the Russell Foundation; Ted Russell; Drama Russell; C-N President Charles A.Fowler; Arlisa Armstrong of the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Chris Hampton and Kirk Morris of the USDA; Megan Chafin of BarberMcMurry); and Ondes Webster of C-N.

 CONTRIBUTED BY CARSON-NEWMAN UNIVERSITY VIA CHARLES KEY

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University officially opened the doors to its first new academic building in over a decade Tuesday morning.

Hundreds gathered Aug. 8 to celebrate the grand opening of the Drama and Ted Russell Center, home to the university’s School of Health Sciences. Along with a ribbon cutting, guests took part in self-guided tours of the facility.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you