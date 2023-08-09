About 400 guests celebrated the opening of Carson-Newman University’s Ted and Drama Russell Center with an Aug. 8 ribbon cutting ceremony. Left to right are: Robert Key of C-N; David Reynolds and Brian Norris of Home Federal; Doug Kennedy of Johnson & Galyon; Dr. Hong Tjoa, chairman of the C-N Board of Trustees; Dawn Varnedoe of the Russell Foundation; Ted Russell; Drama Russell; C-N President Charles A.Fowler; Arlisa Armstrong of the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Chris Hampton and Kirk Morris of the USDA; Megan Chafin of BarberMcMurry); and Ondes Webster of C-N.
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University officially opened the doors to its first new academic building in over a decade Tuesday morning.
Hundreds gathered Aug. 8 to celebrate the grand opening of the Drama and Ted Russell Center, home to the university’s School of Health Sciences. Along with a ribbon cutting, guests took part in self-guided tours of the facility.
“What a wonderful day in the life of our University,” C-N President Charles A. Fowler said in a news release following the day’s event. “Celebrating this significant new chapter of health sciences at Carson-Newman with family and friends truly makes it special. We are excited for what God’s going to do within these walls as our outstanding faculty and students experience one of the region’s premier educational facilities devoted to preparing servant-leaders for the healthcare field.”
Located on North College Street and Branner Avenue, the center honors Knoxville’s Drama Russell and her husband Ted, a 1962 C-N alumnus and a 2010 recipient of an honorary doctorate of business administration.
“It proves so much that if we trust in the Lord, and it’s His will, it will come true," Ted Russell said in the release. "All I had thought of was of a little rectangular building and some new equipment. I never dreamed God was going to do something this great – and it’s wonderful. It is a time to rejoice.
The state-of-the-art facility serves as the new home for C-N’s nursing program and consists of three levels spanning 48,000 square feet. The center includes classroom space, simulation labs, health assessment labs, general skills labs as well as classrooms that are equipped to foster educational instruction marked by Christ-centered excellence.
In addition to nursing, the Drama and Ted Russell Center will be home to Exercise Science. Looking to the future, there will be more exciting academic programs announced that will showcase C-N’s commitment to excellence in healthcare education as well as a desire to infuse the healthcare communities in the region with outstanding graduates who will serve well as an expression of the C-N Mission.
Enhancing the student experience, the building also features food service area, The Garden Bistro, multiple student lounges, collaboration areas, as well as a covered outdoor terrace. For the project planning and construction, the university used Knoxville’s BarberMcMurry Architects and Johnson & Galyon Construction.
The Drama and Ted Russell Center is the first project launched as part of the University’s Acorns to Oaks five-year strategic plan. The plan consists of new academic programs, expanded athletic offerings, new and renovated facilities, enrollment growth and greater missional alignment.
Opening of the Drama and Ted Russell Center comes on the heels of the University’s April groundbreaking of West Campus Commons. The largest construction project in C-N’s history, the residence life complex is slated to welcome students in Fall 2024.