Carson-Newman named 'College of Distinction' by Texas-based program

Carson-Newman University nursing student Rodney Clark practices a head-to-toe assessment. The school’s nursing program was one of several areas Colleges of Distinction touted when it named Carson-Newman to its recent list of celebrated universities.

 CARSON-NEWMAN UNVIERSITY VIA CHARLES KEY

JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University has been designated a “College of Distinction” for the 2023-24 academic year.

The announcement comes from Texas-based organization Colleges of Distinction, which said that C-N’s commitment to providing a high-quality undergraduate education that focuses on hands-on learning, strong student- teacher relationships, a vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.

Carson-Newman University logo

